Missouri’s COVID-19 case count recorded its fourth day of more than 250 new infections and the number of total cases rose above 2,000 on Friday.

The news comes as the Columbia-Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services said it will conduct more extensive contract tracing of patients who test positive, going back 48 hours before they started showing symptoms.

The daily report of the Department of Health and Senior Services also came amid growing calls for Gov. Mike Parson to issue a stay-at-home order for the entire state after the case count doubled from about 1,000 on Monday in just four days.

The Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians added its voice to the list of medical groups urging Parson to act.

“The Governor has thus far been hesitant to issue a statewide order, feeling that this was a decision best left to local governments, rather than a one-size-fits-all plan for the state,” a news release from the association stated. “However, as the spread of COVID-19 in the state is increasing exponentially, and many local communities are not taking it upon themselves to issue ’shelter-in-place’ orders, MAOPS leadership feels stronger measures must be taken.”

Parson on Thursaday said he would update his existing emergency order, which expires Monday, with the details coming on Friday. The businesses essential to local economies differ in various parts of the state, Parson said Thursday, and that complicates his decision.

“We are going to figure out a solution to that and figure out more of that tomorrow,” he said.

The state count of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection rose by 279 on Friday as the daily update by the state health department showed a total of 2,113 cases.

The contagion has now spread to 75 of the state's 117 reporting local health jurisdictions.

The largest outbreaks of COVID-19 continue to be in the state's urban areas. St. Louis County as of Friday had almost 800 cases, with another 275 in the city of St. Louis. On the western side of the state, Kansas City reported 153 infections and Jackson County outside Kansas City had 120 more.

Boone County, with 74 cases on the state report and 69 cases in the county health department count, has the most infections outside the largest metropolitan areas, followed by Greene County with 60 and Johnson County with 28.

Boone County and 40 other jurisdictions in the state are under stay-at-home orders, an increase of three since Thursday. The orders cover more than 75 percent of the state's population

The Democratic leader of the Missouri House, Rep. Crystal Quade of Springfield, said she hoped Parson would issue a statewide stay-at-home order at his Friday news briefing.

“I definitely believe he should issue one and it is far past time that it be done,“ she said in an interview from her home in Springfield, which has an order in place. ”Most of the medical professionals in this state are asking for it and pleading for it.“

The Missouri Hospital Association has also been urging Parson to act on the statewide order.

“We're one of a handful of states who have not done it yet, but certainly it will be a welcome thing for hospitals who are dealing with this on the front lines of care,” said Dave Dillon, spokesman for the association.

The expanded contact tracing in Boone County is based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The department revisited the investigations previously done for many of the 74 patients who, through early Friday afternoon, have tested positive for the virus that causes the disease known as COVID-19, Ashley Millham, medical director for the health department, said Friday in a video briefing on Facebook.

The department has now been tracing contacts to find anyone in close contact with patients.in the two days before they developed symptoms.

The new CDC guidance is that anyone who is in close contact with someone who tests positive with COVID-19 within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms should be contacted and instructed to take precautions.

"We've been going backwards, making sure people are contacted who have been in close contact," Millham said. Health department personnel already had done the additional tracing, and those who were in close contact have been told.

When an employee at Russell Boulevard Elementary School developed the disease, the health department traced only those who had been in close contact with the employee in the 24 hours before developing symptoms.

In the video, Millham also said the peak of the pandemic in Boone County based on current models is mid- to late-May.

"It is a prediction," Millham said.

The first case of COVID-19 in the state was confirmed March 7 in St. Louis County. The first case in Boone County was identified March 16. That patient died on March 17.

Through Friday afternoon, there have been 19 deaths in the state.

Nationally, there were 261,408 confirmed infections in the United States at 2:30 p.m. Friday, with 6,699 deaths attributed to COVID-19. The numbers reported in the U.S. grew by almost 23,000 in less than 24 hours, with the number of deaths up 941 in the same period.

Worldwide, the tracking data on cases confirmed by testing approached 1.1 million Thursday afternoon, increasing by about 60,0000 in about 20 hours. Deaths worldwide that are blamed on the coronavirus now total 58,004

