



SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — Audrain on Monday will open its drive-thru COVID-19 test site at the main entrance to the hospital off Love and Monroe Streets in Mexico. Those seeking a test will need doctor’s orders.

The site will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and will test those who are showing signs of the virus — fever, cough, shortness of breath.

Monroe Street to Hord Street will be closed during testing hours to accommodate the site.

The testing site is located underneath the main entrance awning. Directional signage will be set up along Monroe Street. Patients will stay in their vehicles throughout the testing process and will be asked to provide identification and an insurance card. Patients will not be billed or asked to pay a co-pay.

Those who feel sick and have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are encouraged to complete the SSM online evaluation or to call their primary care provider, according to a news release.

The online evaluation tool is available to anyone.

