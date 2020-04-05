Lunches provided (by delivery or take out) by area community centers during the week of April 6.

Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered by delivery only. To reserve a meal call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: there may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Beef taco, Spanish rice, refried beans, tropical fruit.

• Tuesday: Ham au-gratin casserole, peas and carrots, Mexican corn, pear.

• Wednesday: Ham and SAwiss hoagie, smoky black bean and corn salad, coleslaw, bananas in Jell-O.

• Thursday: Pork tenderloin, waffle fries, Hidden Valley carrots, green beans, fresh apple.

• Friday: Sliced ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, ambrosia salad.

Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take out. Take out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Ranch pork chops, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, dessert.

• Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian vegetables, dessert.

• Thursday: Parmesan chicken, Ranch potatoes, California vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: Closed for Good Friday.

Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency.

The delivered meals are provided via the Mid-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.