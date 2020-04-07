Many of the administrators told the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General they don't have enough staff, particularly specialists, to meet the anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients. And they weren't sure they could keep up if health care workers become ill with the respiratory virus.

Hospital administrators around the country told a government watchdog they believe a shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment is putting patients and health care workers at risk of contracting coronavirus.

Many of the administrators told the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General they don't have enough staff, particularly specialists, to meet the anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients. And they weren't sure they could keep up if health care workers become ill with the respiratory virus.

The HHS Inspector General surveyed hospital administrators in 46 states, Washington, D.C, and Puerto Rico from March 23-27. It received 323 responses.

The survey was conducted as COVID-19 patients began to overwhelm New York City hospitals, a precursor to what hospitals in Detroit, Louisiana and other hotspots might face this week.

More than 10,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 as of Monday morning, with more than 347,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The government survey found the most common equipment shortages were for N95 respirator masks, surgical masks, face shields, gowns and gloves. The shortages were so severe that some hospitals were experimenting with non-medical-grade gear such as construction respirators, cloth masks and handmade gowns, the report said.

Hospitals struggled to purchase the equipment from their suppliers. One hospital supplier reported a delay of three to six months for N95 and surgical masks. Another said hospitals were competing with state and federal agencies to secure the equipment.

Demand sent prices skyrocketing. One administrator reported masks that once cost 50 cents each now exceed $6. Meanwhile, hospitals face a financial crunch without lucrative, non-emergency surgeries.

'Who lives and who dies': In worst-case coronavirus scenario, ethics guide choices on who gets care

Ventilator triage:Guidelines show how hospitals in NYC, US will decide who gets ventilators

Hospitals did not get any protective gear, or not nearly enough, from the Strategic National Stockpile, a cache of medical supplies that former managers say wasn't funded enough to prepare for a pandemic such as COVID-19.

One health system reported receiving 1,000 masks, far fewer than it needed. Half were for kids, so hospital staff and patients couldn't use them.

Another hospital received 2,300 N95 masks from a state strategic reserve, but the "masks were not usable because the elastic bands had dry-rotted," the report said.

The report also addressed the nation’s slow rollout of COVID-19 tests. Some hospitals reported a lack of test kits or components such as nasal swabs. When hospitals tested patients, they often waited seven days or more for results.

That delay meant meant patients stayed in beds longer and further depleted the supply of masks and other protective gear. One hospital reported using an average of a dozen masks each day for every patient whose test had not been completed.

Pace of testing:Labs are testing 100,000 people each day for the coronavirus. That's still not enough.

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir responded to the report during Monday's coronavirus task force briefing. Giroir said the report focused on a "ramp up" period when hospitals experienced some backlogs, which he said have been cleared up.

He took issue, though, with not being told about the complaints ahead of time, saying he first heard of them from media reports Monday morning.

"If there was a problem, I think you're ethically obliged to tell me where that is so we can interact with it, like I do every single day," he said.

Rick Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association, said the report shows all the equipment needed for staff and patients.

He said the report "highlights the tremendous strain — both physical and emotional — that this pandemic is putting on the shoulders of heroic physicians, nurses and other caregivers and their families, and why they need our support during this critical time."

The lack of protective gear has triggered complaints from nurses, doctors and other organizations representing health care workers.

National Nurses United said it has filed more than 125 complaints with Occupational Safety and Health Administration agencies in 16 states, claiming hospitals have failed to provide safe workplaces.

“This is a national emergency and far too many hospitals are still failing to ensure that our caregivers who are placing their own safety at grave risk have the protections they need to stay at the bedside for their patients,” said Bonnie Castillo, executive director of the association.

The inspector general reported several types of staffing problems. Some hospitals lacked infectious disease doctors or respiratory therapists to provide adequate care for COVID-19 patients. One hospital employed just one respiratory therapist. As a stopgap, some hospitals trained specialists such as anesthesiologists, hospitalists and nursing staff to run ventilators.

Staffing has become more challenging as employees have contracted the virus. Administrators in two hospitals reported a large number of staff had contracted or been exposed to the coronavirus. An administrator for a small, rural hospital said if staff members were exposed to the virus, it would "essentially halt its operations."

'On-the-job emergency training':Hospitals may run low on staff to run ventilators for coronavirus patients

All coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing. Help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.