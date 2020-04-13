University of Missouri staff and faculty will get a chance to air their concerns about the future of the Columbia campus as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

A virtual town hall, the first of three scheduled that will also address questions raised by students and the Columbia community, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday with UM System President and interim Columbia Chancellor Mun Choi and Provost Latha Ramchand .

The town hall also will include other members of MU’s leadership team. It is scheduled for 1 p.m. and is scheduled to last an hour.

Town hall sessions directed to alumni and the community will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A town hall for students and families will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.

All three sessions can be found at this link: chancellor.missouri.edu/virtual-town-hall/

The topics will include the university’s response to the pandemic, university operations, finances, employee benefits and support for remote teaching and learning.

The university suspended in-person instruction on March 11 and has since decided to continue with only on-line instruction through the summer term. Gov. Mike Parson announced April 1 he is withholding $36.5 million in general support from the UM System System. The $175 million in total withholdings also includes $2.4 million slated for the NextGen Precision Health Institute.

The virtual town hall is good for communication, said Clark Peters, chairman of the MU Faculty Council. Faculty members are having robust discussions about how best to respond to the virus in the short term and thinking about what the fall semester will look like, he said.

Choi last week warned of a projected revenue shortfall that could be as high as $180 million, resulting from the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Choi said decisions about layoffs would be made soon and that it would be painful. Officials have frozen salaries, promotions, job reclassifications and most hiring.

Peters said the Faculty Council has been reassured that no tenured faculty members would be part of layoffs, though cuts to non-tenured faculty also would be difficult.

"I think we’ll have some clarity on what those layoffs will look like" after the town hall, Peters said.

The faculty understands the difficult decisions that have to be made, he said.

"Some austerity is going to be required," Peters said.

The virtual town halls are meant to provide information and respond to questions from the university’s audiences, Basi said. For example, students are asking about retrieving their belongings from residence halls.

"We wanted to provide updates about what has been happening and what we are looking at in the immediate and long-term future," Basi said.

The town halls are set up as a Zoom webinar. Participants can submit questions before or during the sessions, Basi said.

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719

The Tribune’s coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Tribune at columbiatribune.com/subscribenow and help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.