



A kitchen grease fire caused significant damage to a home in the 1400 block of North Western Street early Wednesday morning. There were no reported injuries and the fire was contained to the kitchen.

The Mexico Department of Public Safety responded at about 1:45 a.m.

Personnel learned a resident was heating grease on the stove top, which caught fire. The resident attempted to extinguish the fire by throwing a handful of flour at the flame, but it was not enough to extinguish the fire, according to a department news release.

Residents of the home had exited as the fire grew.

Public safety personnel extinguished the kitchen fire. There was significant fire damage in the kitchen, with moderate heat and smoke damage to the rest of the home.