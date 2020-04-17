Just days after announcing an impending divorce, former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens had some more news to share: She's headed to Texas.

In a tweet Thursday, the University of Missouri professor said she'll soon be taking her work on Asia, authoritarian politics and national security to the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas.

"I'm thrilled to continue working on (those issues) in a place that combines academic rigor and policy relevance," she wrote.

Greitens, 37, currently serves as an assistant professor of political science and co-director of MU's Institute for Korean Studies, and said the university had been "a terrific place to be a junior faculty."

"I’m grateful to the many friends, colleagues & students who made it a wonderful place to work," she added. "I wish Mizzou the very best, & look forward to staying in touch."

The announcement follows the Saturday release of a joint statement with her husband, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, saying the couple would "end their marriage."

That statement called the decision an "amicable" one and said they would "move forward as co-parents who love our children."

The couple has two young sons.

They wed in 2011 when she was finishing her doctorate at Harvard and he was a Navy SEAL running the nonprofit The Mission Continues. It was her first marriage and his second.

Five years later, Eric Greitens, a Republican, was elected governor billing himself as a "conservative outsider" ready to take on "career politicians" in a corrupt Jefferson City. He resigned in June 2018 as allegations surrounding an affair and questionable campaign finance practices consumed his tenure.