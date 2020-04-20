The University of Missouri is planning for a 12.5 percent budget cut on the Columbia campus, with layoffs and furloughs likely, in the coming fiscal year, a message sent to MU faculty and staff Monday stated.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced colleges and universities, including MU, to send students home and attempt to transition to online instruction. The economic disruptions accompanying the pandemic have led to state budget withholdings for the current fiscal year that total $36.5 million for the UM System.

The decision came as a handful of protesters gathered in Kansas City to demonstrate against stay-at-home orders. Orders for the state’s largest cities and a statewide order issued by Gov. Mike Parson had originally been set to expire on Friday but have been extended to May 3 statewide and to May 15 in the Kansas City area.

The MU announcement follows Parson’s warning Friday that the state is facing a $1 billion shortfall. Those kind of revenue declines almost always translate into significant cuts to higher education, one of the few areas of the budget where there is flexibility in general revenue.

The financial uncertainty, from losses in state funding, investment income and potentially enrollment, create an uncertain future and more actions may be necessary after the fiscal year begins July 1, stated the letter to the Columbia campus signed by UM System President and interim Chancellor Mun Choi, Provost Latha Ramchand and Vice Chancellor Rhonda Gibler.

"We have already restricted spending and hiring, eliminated raises and reclassifications, and accepted voluntary pay reductions from many university leaders," the letter states. "We expect other measures, including layoffs, furloughs and reorganizations, will be needed."

The MU statement isn’t the only one from a major university dealing with reduced revenue. Washington University in St. Louis, a private university, announced it was laying off or furloughing 1,300 employees, including many from its medical campus.

"The financial impact of higher expenses unique to the pandemic and lower revenues from lost volume are creating operating losses with revenues off by $60 million in just the first month," a letter from the chancellor’s office, quoted by KSDK stated. "That loss is projected to continue for some time, until we can see a return to normal operations."

Another health care provider, Pinnacle Healthcare Systems, reported to the state that it is laying off all its Missouri employees, including seven hired back as the firm tried to reopen the Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville under bankruptcy protection.

The growing national movement against stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus was scheduled to arrive Missouri this week.

The protesters contend the stay-at-home orders are unnecessary and are seriously damaging the economy.

Government and health officials argue orders asking people to stay home except for essential business and to maintain social distancing are necessary to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

State data on the number of COVID-19 infections continued to show a slight decline in the number of new cases being confirmed by testing. On Monday, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported 140 new COVID-19 infections, with 123 of the new cases in the St. Louis area. The state now has confirmed 5,807 infections through testing.

Through Monday, the state has recorded 176 deaths, an increase of one from Sunday. Deaths have been reported in 28 counties.

Residents of Columbia and Springfield can expect to hear this week whether local stay-at-home orders will expire or be extended and for how long.

The order covering Boone County is currently set to expire Friday and local officials have said they will make a decision later this week on whether to extend it or start operating under the state order.

On Monday, there were nine active coronavirus cases in Boone County, out of 89 infections identified through testing.

One person has died and the other 79 have recovered. By the state health department count, Boone County had 94 cases on Monday.

As of Monday, there was least one confirmed COVID-19 infection in 94 of the 117 local health department jurisdictions that report to the state.

The count in Greene County increased by one to 84.

The county with the most cases outside the state’s four largest metropolitan areas is Saline County, which has 54. Johnson County in west-central Missouri and Scott County in southeast Missouri also have a high number of cases, with 50 each.

In other central Missouri counties, the only significant change in case counts was in Moniteau County, where the total was reduced by five to 21. All other area counties remained unchanged.

As of Monday afternoon, the U.S. had more than 762,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, up about 24,000 since Sunday afternoon.

The contagion is blamed for 40,931 deaths in the United States.

Worldwide, the virus is known to have infected more than 2.4 million people and is blamed for 168,500 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

rkeller@columbiatribune.com

The Tribune’s coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Tribune at columbiatribune.com/subscribenow and help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.