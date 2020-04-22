A Kansas City woman faces charges after a Blue Springs man was found Sunday afternoon fatally shot in his trailer. She is also charged in a homicide last month north of the river.

Blue Springs Police found Wayne Tindell, 65, dead inside his camper trailer in the Wal-Mart parking lot. Tindell was found shot once in the back of the head. After two co-workers said he hadn’t shown up to work Friday, they tried calling him several times and then went to check on him, according to court documents.

After an investigation by detectives from several metro area agencies, Jackson County prosecutors charged Francesca Hernandez, 32, with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, stealing a motor vehicle and felony gun possession.

Earlier Wednesday, Clay County prosecutors charged Hernandez with with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the March 31 shooting death of a 39-year-old man in the neighborhood across the highway from Worlds of Fun. She was arrested Tuesday in Kansas City.

According to court documents, a witness who lives a block away from the Blue Springs Wal-Mart said he had met Hernandez on Thursday and picked up a dog from Tindell after Hernandez said Tindell was trying to get rid of one of his two dogs because it was damaging the trailer. The witness said after the three smoked methamphetamine, he grew uncomfortable when Hernandez pulled out a small gun and left with the dog.

Surveillance video showed Hernandez near the trailer on Thursday, showed the witness arriving that afternoon and leaving shortly before midnight with a dog and also showed Tindell’s truck being driven away early Friday. Video from a gas station in Kansas City showed Hernandez in Tindell’s truck later that morning.

When Kansas City Police located Hernandez, she had Tindell’s phone and credit card in her car, as well as a 9mm handgun similar to what the witness described. Hernandez told police she had been staying at Tindell’s trailer but someone else had killed him.

Her bond in Clay County has been set at $1 million in cash. Jackson County prosecutors requested a $300,000 cash bond.

According to court records, Hernandez has prior convictions in Jackson County for unlawful gun possession (January 2019), receiving stolen property (March 2017), stealing (March 2013) and tampering with a motor vehicle (December 2009), as well as tampering with a vehicle in a Bates County (June 2006). She has served more than four years in jail or prison.