Missouri Department of Natural Resources Nature Boost podcast is now available wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is announced the launch of its new podcast, Nature Boost, with a focus on the positive impact the outdoors has on each individual.

Research has shown that spending time outdoors is linked to an increase in overall physical health. Being outside has also proven to help decrease stress and anxiety, and help lower depression. According to MDC, spending time in nature, conservation areas, backyards, and urban parks may ease stress levels, including increasing attention spans and creative problem-solving skills by as much as 50 percent.

“We’re very excited to share this Nature Boost experience with both our seasoned outdoor enthusiasts and those brand new to discovering nature,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “It’s a chance to learn about the incredible natural resources we have right here in Missouri, including how those nature experiences are changing lives every day.”

The podcast explores topics such as nature and health, outdoor recreation, and native Missouri wildlife. Each episode features an MDC expert or partner, and highlights ways that everyone can benefit from nature – whether they’re a seasoned outdoorsperson or someone who may be unfamiliar with nature. MDC staffer Jill Pritchard serves as the podcast host and brings an entertaining and engaging approach to sharing these conservation stories.

“What I love most about Nature Boost is that we’re going on this adventure together,” said Pritchard. “I’m learning right there along with listeners and I’m so looking forward to seeing what else we discover together!”

The first episode of Nature Boost is available for download now on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts with additional seasons currently in production.

Subscribe and get your own Nature Boost. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/natureboost and https://youtu.be/w1bnKTrqzvg.