The Adair County Health Department will be holding a drive-through COVID-19 testing operation on Wednesday.

The clinic will be held the the NEMO Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone over the age of 18 may get tested, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms related to the virus. Since there are only 400 tests, interested citizens must pre-register, which can be done online at redcap.link/mocovidcctesting, or by phone at 665-8314.

There is no charge for the test. After registering, citizens will be given a time to arrive for testing. Residents should enter the grounds at the entrance on Patterson Street and must have ID to verify who they are. No more than two people should be in a vehicle since only those who are pre-registered will be tested.