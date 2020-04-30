





Moberly, Higbee, and Boonville in Cooper County all have suspended water shut-offs due to nonpayment of utility bills. Clark, however, is continuing to follow its nonpayment ordinances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

April Bishop, who has lived in Clark for more than 20 years, is one of a few residents who had her water shut off April 20 due to her not paying her water bill on time.

"We're under extenuating circumstances during this time of shutdown due to the pandemic," she said. "This is a time when a lot of people like myself don't have a job right now because a lot of businesses are temporarily closed."

Various municipal utilities across the state have implemented health-related emergency management plans for COVID-19, according to the Missouri Public Untility Alliance. This includes not shutting off utilities due to nonpayment.

There is no directive, however, stating that utilities must not shut off services due to nonpayment. Utility providers are making decisions at their discretion.

The March 17 COVID-19 Response from Gov. Mike Parson as interpreted by Clark Mayor Jamie Dougherty was that local governments, such as the Clark township, have the authority to make its own decisions based upon city law and regular business practices.

"We have been following a city ordinance that has been in effect for years, and the county does not have a say on how we go about handling our utilities," he said. "Because we are not a major utility provider, we do not fall under what the governor issued in terms of the utilities of water, sewer and trash for the city of Clark,"

He compared public utilities to grocery shopping. They are both commodities that have to be paid for, he said, since Clark also purchases its water from a third party.

"We have a bill to pay for that commodity like [everybody] else," he said.

Bishop was in a CDL training program and had a part-time job as a bartender when government restrictions were made in mid-March closing non-essential businesses and all schools.

"I do not qualify for unemployment benefits because I quit one bar tending job and began working part-time as a bar tender at another business two days before the government ordered the temporary shutdown of non-essential businesses," she said. "I have not received my federal stimulus check yet to help me pay my bills."

While Bishop has received shut off warnings at times in the past 20 years, she still was able to receive extensions so she could make a payment and pay a penalty. Her recent bill was about $120, which included a penalty and reconnection fees. It was due April 20 and she called city offices that day to ask for an extension.

"They would not keep my water on for one more day," she said.

She paid the bill April 21, and the next day her water was turned on.

"We've had to shut off water or cancel other utilities recently to other persons because they chose not to pay their bill on time," Dougherty said. "We have some people who repeatedly have a tendency or history of not paying a utility bill."

Those who are unemployed should call the city office ahead of utility due dates to inform staff about their employment status. Arrangements can be made for those who call, Dougherty said.