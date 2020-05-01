The Missouri Republican Party will not hold in-person Congressional District Conventions scheduled for May 30 and will use a mail-in ballot to elect delegates to the Republican National Convention, scheduled for August.

The decision to cancel the in-person events was approved Thursday by the Executive Committee of the Republican National Committee, the Missouri GOP wrote in a news release.

“While many state and local leaders hope to begin opening Missouri in the coming weeks, it is clear that holding in-person gatherings of hundreds of people would be inadvisable in the month of May,” said Kay Hoflander, Chair of the Missouri Republican Party. “In the interest of the health and safety of our delegates and their families, we believe it is prudent to hold our Congressional District Conventions by mail.”

The conventions elect delegates based on the results of the March 10 primary, where President Donald Trump took virtually all the votes as he seeks a second term.

The party has not announced whether it plans to hold the state convention, scheduled for June 20 in St. Charles.