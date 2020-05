BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 25, state health officials said Sunday.

The North Dakota Department of Health reported the latest person to die from COVID-19 complications is a man in his 90s from Cass County who had underlying health conditions.

Cass County reports 33 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 605 cases, more than double any other county in North Dakota. Grand Forks County is second in the state with confirmed coronavirus cases, with 267. Grand Forks County reported two new cases of the disease on Saturday, while Stark, Stutsman and Williams counties each reported one new case. Statewide, the number of positive cases rose to 1,191, up 38 from the previous day. More than 1,800 tests for the coronavirus were administered in North Dakota on Saturday. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Today’s test results for North Dakota as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 4: New positive cases: Burleigh County -3, Cass County - 25, Grand Forks County - 2, Morton county - 2, Stark County -2. 34,754 total tested (up 1,401) 33,529 total negative (up 1,367) 1,225 total positive (up 34) 94 - total hospitalized (up 4) 31 - currently hospitalized (up 0) 540 - total recovered (up 23) 25 - total deaths (up 0) Results listed are from the previous day