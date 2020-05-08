Friday is the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, when Germany surrendered to end World War II in Europe. President Harry S. Truman, in office less than a month, announced the news to America.

“General Eisenhower informs me that the forces of Germany have surrendered to the United Nations,” Truman said. “The flags of freedom fly all over Europe.”

America's National Churchill Museum in Fulton is holding a webcast at noon Friday with Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of Harry and Bess Truman, and Edwina Sandys, granddaughter of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

They will discuss their grandfathers' roles at the end of the war. To participate, go to America's National Churchill Museum's website or its YouTube channel. Questions can be posted online at the start of the webcast.

The Churchill Museum is also asking for one minute of silence at 11 a.m. to honor World War II veterans and today's health-care workers.

The Truman Library Institute also is holding events. The museum itself in Independence remains closed for an extensive renovation and is expected to open in the fall.

The institute, which is the private, nonprofit partner of the Truman Library, is asking people to share stories of veterans of World War II or later wars. Those can be posted on the institute's channels on:

• Facebook – facebook.com/TrumanLibInst/

• Twitter – @TrumanLibInst

• Instagram – instagram.com/trumanlibraryinstitute/

The institute also has a 25-part blog series this year, “Marching to Victory: WWII Highlights from the Truman Library's Archives and Collections.” It started in January with the Battle of the Bulge.