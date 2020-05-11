'The Media' is a term we hear often these days, most of the time in a derogatory fashion. If I took much stock in what seems to be the prevailing opinion of media, I might think any member of the media is lower than an egg sucking dog. As I travel the world of social media, I notice that the media is blamed daily in colorful terms and often with erroneous accusations. And, since I earn my living with words, reporting on what happens in our corner of the world, I'm part of that media. I take some of the hit and you might be surprised at some of the feedback or even comments I've received. They can be nasty.

Depending on which side of the political arena one may fall, the media - the seemingly nameless, faceless entity - favors Trump or hates Trump. We're either out to get him or we're covering up his many sins. We're the ones accused of stirring the pot about coronavirus, whether real or hoax, of constant bombardment as if we're attacking the American public. To read posts and comments, either we media folk are hyping the situation or we don't take it seriously enough.

I see people share absolute falsehoods, facts that aren't facts at all or follow wanna-be journalists who, armed with a cell phone and Facebook Live, make reports that most often fall short of the facts or the mark. They're not professionals so why do people listen? I have no idea. The latest is sharing You Tube videos that purport to offer "the truth", which can be an elusive animal. It might be wise to keep in mind anyone can make a You Tube video on any subject. It's not fact checked or vetted and it's easy. It's easy to dispute a reputable journalist, scientist, or doctor and believe John or Jane Q Public's meme or You Tube video - mostly because they're saying what you want to hear.

For good or ill, the media, be it mainstream or "lamestream", right or wrong, is made up of people like me.

We're not all the same, that's true. I'm a small town journalist who loves my community and works long hours to bring the readers the information they need. I'm here to report on city council, school board, crimes and events. I'm here to celebrate with you and share your stories. And, while I do agree that are indeed times I find national media to be guilty of hyping up things or stirring the pot, that's not my modus operandi.

Some call me an old school journalist and it's a compliment.

Without journalists or the media, how would you know what was happening in the world or the nation or in the community?

The media is people - like me - doing a job. Lobe us, hate us, but we're here - and we're people too.

-Lee Ann Sontheimer Murphy is the community editor for The Neosho Daily News and The Aurora Advertiser. She's a veteran journalist with roots in broadcast radio as well as a novelist and freelance writer. She writes a weekly column, A Writer's View.