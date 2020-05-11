





Moberly's Class of 2020 is expected to have 147 seniors graduate high school when the school district tentatively hosts its commencement June 20.

The 2 p.m. ceremony will be held at the Moberly Area Community College Activity Center. A postponement date, if needed, is July 11.

The Moberly senior class has not selected its featured speaker as of Friday for the graduation ceremony, Principal Jeff Jones said.

“It is our hope that social distancing restrictions will not impact our ability to celebrate students in person,” he said. “However, it is essential that parents, students, and family members understand that the district must follow local and state social distancing mandates regarding mass gatherings for the safety of our community.”

The event likely will be ticketed to limit the number of guests. There still is a chance for the reimplementation of social distancing measures by the planned graduation date, which would prevent the ceremony from taking place. If this is the case, the district will hold a virtual graduation to honor the Class of 2020, Jones said. Details for that type of event still need to be established.

Moberly's North Central Regional School will tentatively hold its graduation 7 p.m. June 19 at the school’s performing arts center. The ceremony will be postponed to July 10 if needed, Director Vance Downing said.