In addressing the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Obama cited concerns about division and tribalism in the country and internationally. That has contributed to an "anemic and spotty" response to the health crisis, Obama said.

Former President Barack Obama called the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic an "absolute chaotic disaster" and promised to campaign "as hard as I can" for former Vice President Joe Biden in a call Friday with 3,000 people who served in his administration.

A recording of the call was obtained by Yahoo News. Katie Hill, Obama's communication director, confirmed the call to CBS News.

Though the challenge would be difficult for any government to address, it has been an "absolute chaotic disaster" in the USA, he said.

Obama blamed a "mindset of 'what's in it for me, and to heck with everyone else' " in President Donald Trump's administration.

Social distancing regulations have largely been determined by local authorities rather than the federal government. States have rolled out constantly changing rules that vary down to the county or city level at times.

As of Sunday, U.S. coronavirus cases had reached about 1.3 million, and deaths topped 79,000.

During the call, Obama reacted to the Justice Department dropping its criminal case against Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, saying he worried that the “basic understanding of rule of law is at risk.”

Obama has infrequently criticized Trump. In late March, he apparently took a swipe at Trump's initial skepticism of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic," Obama tweeted March 31, without directly naming the president.

Obama weighed in on the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak in the context of warning about the effect of Trump's decision to ease fuel-efficiency standards the Democratic president put in place to combat climate change.

Trump claimed his administration's response to the pandemic saved "millions of lives," often citing moves to restrict travel from China and Europe as successes.

In the White House's response to Obama's latest remarks, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did not mention Obama directly.

“President Trump’s coronavirus response has been unprecedented and saved American lives,” she said. “While Democrats were pursuing a sham witch hunt against President Trump, President Trump was shutting down travel from China.

“While Democrats encouraged mass gatherings, President Trump was deploying PPE, ventilators and testing across the country,” she said.

Last weekend, former President George W. Bush released a video encouraging Americans to stand up to the coronavirus pandemic that did not mention Trump, an omission that led to criticism from Trump.

Contributing: David Jackson and Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

