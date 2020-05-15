Many people have discovered or rediscovered the joy of being in the kitchen and cooking meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are looking for tips for beginners or tricks to up your cooking game, here are a few cooking streams to check out.

"Food Wishes"

Chef John Mitzewich is one of the original cooking streamers, beginning his channel more than 10 years ago. Mitzewich brings years of experience from working in kitchens and teaching at the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. Videos range from simple to complex, and feature recipes from current American cuisines to ancient recipes.

Find it: https://www.youtube.com/user/foodwishes

"Matty Matheson"

Abrasive and loud, Matty Matheson brings a whole new edge to the cooking world. From shepherd’s pie to butter steaks to his ultimate burgers, Matheson entertains and gives tips on cooking from his years of working in kitchens and providing how-to videos for several publications.

Find it: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=matty+matheson

"Binging with Babish"

Focusing on adapting foods from pop culture, host Andrew Rea demonstrates numerous techniques to improve your cooking. Rea tries to reinforce the foundational aspects of cooking for any occasion. You can also find your favorite foods from the iconic to the obscure.

Find it: https://www.youtube.com/user/bgfilms

"Laura in the Kitchen"

Host of the Cooking Channel’s "Simply Laura," Laura Vitale gives her viewers vital lessons that can be applied to a wide variety of dishes. She also includes tips and tricks that apply to regular at-home cooks.

Find it: https://www.youtube.com/user/LauraVitalesKitchen