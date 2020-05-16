Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Makuya Kambamba, of Kirksville, Friday for first degree murder. The arrest came following an investigation by Highway Patrol and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 6, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control to assist with an investigation regarding the death of a child. That investigation led to the determination that Kabamba gave birth in the restroom at the Smithfield plant in Milan where she works.

The infant was later found dead and an autopsy performed the next day at the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office, which showed signs consistent with drowning.

Kambamba, 28, has been charged with first degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and felony abuse or neglect of a child. The Kirksville Police Department assisted Highway Patrol in making the arrest. Kabamba was taken to the Sullivan County jail and is being held without bond. She will later be transported to the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.