As of Monday morning, the latest numbers on corona virus are:

CONFIRMED CASES:

16 Lab Confirmed COVID-19 cases

4 Cases currently in isolation

11 have been released from isolation

1 passed away

QUARANTINED CLOSE CONTACT FOLLOW-UP

73 Total contacts have been quarantined

30 currently following

43 released from quarantine

It is still very important that everyone do their part and continue to practice social distancing and maintain 6 feet away from people when in public. Please wash your hands frequently throughout the day, cover your cough and sneezes, and clean frequently touched surfaces. And remember to stay home when you are sick unless you need medical attention. Please notify ahead any first responder/healthcare provider of your symptoms when seeking medical attention.

Information provided by Larry Bergner, Newton County Health Department Administrator.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or call the Missouri COVID-19 public information hotline at 1-877-435-8411