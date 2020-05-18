The 2020 Tri-State Housing Summit, hosted by the Northeast Community Action Corporation and other organizations, is scheduled 9 a.m. to noon June 11 at the Y Men’s Pavilion at 1-5 Hill Street in Hannibal.

There is no admission charge, but attendance is limited to 50 people at the outdoor pavilion due to social distancing protocols. To make a reservation, or for more information, call NECAC at 573-324-6622.

The housing summit will feature Deb Brown, a nationally-known speaker who gives programs on small business, how to fill empty buildings, improving customer service, marketing improvements and economic development, according to a news release.

“We are very excited to have Deb Brown speaking,” NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs Carla Potts said.

She first developed the idea of bringing together regional housing stakeholders in 2005.

“Our goal from the beginning has been to make the Tri-State area of Missouri, Illinois and Iowa an even better place to live through exciting opportunities and cutting-edge housing innovations,” she said.

The houseing summit’s reach has expanded since 2005. Programs have developed since that year to allow more people to become homeowners, fix existing home and create opportunities for older structures, Potts said.

Other planned speakers are NeighborWorks Vice President of Business Intelligence Services Michael Butchko and a representative of the Tri-State Development Summit, a 36-county group formed after the Flood of 1993 to address issues facing the region.