The University of Missouri could see a 25 percent decline in revenue if the coronavirus forces another shut-down of in-person instruction and students are sent home from campus housing, a worst-case budget scenario given to the Board of Curators shows.

Two other scenarios, one with an almost-normal fall and spring semester and another where students are sent home for part of a semester as the university resumes online-only learning. Those outcomes would mean revenue falls 3 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively.

"I think our best-case scenario is the most unlikely of the three we went through today," Vice President for Finance Ryan Rapp said.

Rapp used references to the actions taken during the Great Depression, including a 38 percent cut to payroll from salary cuts and layoffs, to show that decisive action will help prepare the university for the worst-case scenario.

The board met via Zoom in a special meeting to discuss budget, enrollment and other issues in advance of a June meeting where curators would normally set a spending plan for the coming year and set tuition rates.

The pandemic forced the four campuses to shut down in-person learning in mid-March, a move that was followed by directing most personnel to work from home.

System President and interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi reiterated that the university is planning to go online if necessary but is working as though classes will start as normal. A task force will work on setting a program for testing students and isolating them if necessary.

"People very much want to see the university back in business and the students back here," curator Robin Wennecker of Columbia said.

The revenue hits so far include a $37 million cut in state support and refunds of room-and-board and activity fees totaling almost $30 million. To mitigate those revenue declines, the system has made layoffs and furloughs, cut administrative salaries and asked employees to take voluntary cuts.

Each campus is planning to cut at least 12.5 percent from its budget.

Non-payroll spending has been cut $30 million over April 2019 levels, Rapp said.

The UM System is operating under a $3.4 billion budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30. Of that amount, about $1 billion is for MU Health Care and $1.4 billion is for operations of the Columbia campus.

As they plan for the year that begins July 1, some curators signaled that they want to operate within revenues, and tuition rates that charge the same for online and in-person instruction are unacceptable.

"I am not sure I can be a yes vote on a budget that is going to operate out of reserves," curator Greg Hoberock said.

University officials are planning for an almost-normal fall semester, with students in residence halls in normal densities and in-person instruction. It would be difficult and expensive to limit dorm rooms to single occupancy, President and interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi said.

A one-person-per-room limit would mean finding housing for about 5,000 students, Choi said.

"We are not sure the community is able to handle that additional influx into the community," he said.

The enrollment picture across the system is mixed. Undergraduate registrations are up 15 percent at the Columbia campus and down 4.9 to 17.2 percent at the other three campuses. The opposite is true for graduate student acceptances, which are up 38.3 percent at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla and lesser amounts at University of Missouri-St. Louis and University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Graduate student acceptances are down 1.3 percent in Columbia.

Registrations by first-time students who recently graduated high school is up 1.6 percent in Columbia and 3.2 percent on the Rolla campus and down in Kansas City and St. Louis.

Administrators are considering a modest tuition increase, Choi said. The amount could be equal to inflation, 2.3 percent in 2019, to as much as 3.5 percent, he said.

"Any increase will be based on actual need we have at the university," Choi said.

Under state law, tuition increases are limited to the change in prices generally due to inflation, except when state funding is cut. When the state reduces support, as it did this year, higher education institutions in Missouri are allowed to add an additional increase of up to 5 percent.

The tuition increase will be to provide new money for priorities, not cover budget shortfalls, Choi said.

"This university has never been in the position of asking parents and students to account for a lack of revenue coming to the university," Choi said.

The board should consider whether it can use pricing to encourage online learning, curator David Steelman of Rolla said. The budget and tuition decisions should not be made quickly because they will have a significant impact on the future of the university, he said.

Another reason for considering different tuition for online and in-person instruction is the expectations of families that they are paying full price for a complete college experience, Hoberock said.

"I cannot in good faith charge our parents and our students the full price of face-to-face learning if it is going to be done remotely or online," he said.