The Columbia Board of Education balked Thursday at granting liability protection to a company that put seclusion rooms in a special education center, voting to end the contract rather than extend it.

Specialized Education Services Inc., also called Catapult Learning, has operated the FOCUS program for the past year in the district’s Center of Responsive Education, which has special education students with extreme needs.

The liability protection was new language in the contract, requested by the company protecting it from liability in the case of litigation.

School Board President Helen Wade, an attorney, called the language troubling.

"This doesn’t feel right," Wade said. "This doesn’t feel a whole lot like a true partnership."

Catapult’s operations received negative attention because of seclusion rooms at FOCUS in which students were placed. The practice was the topic of a legislative hearing which district officials, including Wade and Superintendent Peter Stiepleman, declined to attend.

Legislation to set stricter rules on the use of seclusion rooms passed the Missouri House but did not make it to the Senate floor for debate.

Parents and others have spoken out at school board meetings, urging the school board not to renew the contract and alleging the seclusion rooms were contrary to district policy.

Catapult did not respond to messages seeking comment on the vote.

Some school board members said the decision was difficult, because they had also heard from parents of children in the FOCUS program who were pleased with it.

"I’m so torn on this," said board member Teresa Maledy. "I do appreciate everything FOCUS is doing in the community. I think there’s been misunderstanding in the community about the progress children have made."

Board member Paul Cushing echoed Maledy’s comment.

"I have not heard from parents of kids anything negative about SESI," Cushing said. "It’s really tough to make a choice."

Hiring a director, special education teachers, paraprofessionals and other staff would be necessary with non-renewal of the contract, Stiepleman said. It would be difficult, but not impossible.

Some students might be transferred to High Road School of Boone County, also operated by Catapult Learning, with which the district maintains a contract, said Alyse Monsees, district special services director.

The district has a template of how to do it in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools, said board member Della Streaty-Wilhoit.

"We had to turn on a dime and we are doing it," Streaty-Wilhoit said. "I think we need to take the same approach to this. It’s not impossible. We are moving into new grounds and we can do whatever is necessary on behalf of the kids and the community."

Providing children with the best services possible is required, said board member Susan Blackburn.

"At the heart of this is how are we going to provide the best services we can?" Blackburn said. "I hope we can look at a system where we’re really supporting what kids need."

Public comment came after board discussion that hinted at the potential "no" vote.

The new contract has several improvements, but also contained flaws, said Robyn Schelp, president of Missouri Disability Empowerment.

"CPS is incredibly creative with its programming," Schelp said. "Now you have a chance to change things."

Catapult caused district officials to be called out by legislators for the seclusion rooms and the district shouldn’t have to sign away its control, said Sara Rivera, who identified herself as a parent of a child in special education.

The district may consider contracting with Catapult for consulting services, said Lara Wakefield, an advocate for students with disabilities.

Praising board members for their thoughtful discussion, Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, president of racial equity group Race Matters, Friends, said the indemnification against lawsuits the company sought also troubled her.

"We can manage change," Wilson-Kleekamp said. "What a fabulous opportunity to invest in special education teachers. I don’t think contracting out these services benefits students."

On another issue, the 2020-21 district budget will operate with deficit spending, said Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur.

The deficit has been planned, with expenses related to the opening of John Warner Middle School, but lost revenues from not operating traditional summer school has added to the deficit, she said.

The draft budget proposes revenues of nearly $233 million and spending of $250 million, for a $17 million deficit.

It will be the first deficit spending in a district budget since the 2013-14 school year, McArthur wrote in an email after the meeting. Deficits are in current plans for subsequent years.

The public hearing on the budget will be at 6 p.m. June 3.

There also was an update on the issue of allowing parents to record special education and disability meetings involving their children. Policy currently allows only parents with disabilities that require the accommodation to record the meetings.

Legislation sponsored by State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, that would have clarified the issue didn’t pass in the final days of the legislative session after other provisions were added to it, Stiepleman said.

Maledy said the board should continue to pursue a solution.

