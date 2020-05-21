KANSAS CITY — Police say a shooting at a home in eastern Kansas City that injured a young boy involved another child pulling the trigger.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the home, injuring a 3-year-old, police said in a news release. The boy was taken to an area hospital and was later listed in stable condition.

A police spokeswoman, Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, said detectives investigating what led to the shooting have determined that another child under the age of 10 in the home accidentally shot the boy. No charges in the case have been announced. Police had earlier said that one or two adults were inside the home. at the time of the shooting.

No charges in the case had been announced by mid-afternoon Thursday.