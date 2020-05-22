The apprehended suspect was wanted for murder in Kansas.

A Tuesday chase that started in Livingston County resulted in the arrest of one man and involved numerous state and local agencies. As a result of the chase and events surrounding it, Livingston County Steve Cox said law enforcement is still seeking TWO suspects.

The incident began after a pick-up truck was stolen in Lafayette County. The victim reported being shot at by one of the suspects. Later the stolen vehicle was seen in Carroll County and a pursuit began.

“The stolen vehicle was chased into Livingston County and apparently crashed on private property in a remote area generally described as southeast of Dawn off LIV 437,” Cox said.

Occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and it was unknown where the firearm reportedly used was located.

“Officers from multiple agencies converged on the area and at some point, a Kia type vehicle was found and fled from law enforcement taking the pursuit through southeast Livingston County into Chariton County and it is believed the vehicle may have wrecked and the driver was taken into custody.

Cox said initially LCSO did not have that person’s name, but that his agency was notified by troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) advised it was not the suspects from the initial chase which began near Dawn.

However, Cox noted the driver arrested in Chariton County is believed to have been called to pick up one or more of the suspects from the initial chase. That individual was reportedly taken to the Chariton County Jail.

“Large areas of Livingston County were searched and we arrested Jesse M. Monreal, 35, Kansas, who was found hiding from law enforcement near LIV 437 and LIV 4304,” Cox said. “Mr. Monreal was uncooperative with law enforcement and is now incarcerated in the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged receiving stolen property and resisting arrest-felony in addition to potential pending charges from multiple agencies.”

It was later determined he was wanted in Kansas.

Not long after his arrest two women from the Kansas City area arrived in a black colored charger and were briefly detained and interviewed by law enforcement.

“The women had been summoned to the area by Mr. Monreal to pick him up,” Cox said. “One or both may face criminal charge(s) in the future but were released.”

As of 2 p.m., Thursday, no additional arrests had been made.

Cox said suspects and others interviewed have given multiple accounts and misleading information on descriptions of the other two male suspects.

On the morning of Wednesday, May 20, a 2006 Ford F250 pickup, white in color with "Quarry" on the sides in red lettering was stolen from the Quarry in Blue Mound. The vehicle has Missouri license 5YA-P88 and is covered in dust and reportedly does not run very well, according to Cox.

Jesse Moses Monreal has been charged with 1st-degree murder and attempted robbery in Johnson County, Kan., from crimes on or about May 5, 2020; he remains incarcerated in the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Cox noted after the theft of the truck near Blue Mound it is beloved the other men are no longer in the area. He also said they are not wanted in relation to the homicide in Johnson County, Kan.

According to a press release, law enforcement from at least the following agencies were involved in this incident in Livingston County, include the LCSO, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, MSHP Troops H, A and B and MSHP aircraft, U.S. Marshals Office, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, Chillicothe Police Department and the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.