The Morgan County Health Center has confirmed its eighth positive case of COVID 19 in Morgan County. The patient’s identity will remain confidential; therefore, we will not be releasing any personal information about this case. The case is travel related.

The Morgan County Health Center has confirmed its eighth positive case of COVID 19 in Morgan County. The patient’s identity will remain confidential; therefore, we will not be releasing any personal information about this case. The case is travel related.

The Morgan County Health Center has notified this individual and is currently working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to conduct an investigation in an effort to

identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the positive individual to monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus. If you are identified as a potentially

exposed person, you will be contacted by the Morgan County Health Center.

The Morgan County Health Center urges the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus . A statewide COVID 19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877 435 8411.