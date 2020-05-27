State leaders and local health officials around the Lake of the Ozarks can agree on this: those shoulder-to-shoulder lakeside parties over the weekend were not good.

But they don’t agree at all about who’s in charge of shutting down those kinds of parties.

In remarks at his daily press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson said multiple times that local officials are responsible for enforcing the state’s social distancing order, which requires people to stay 6 feet apart in public and says restaurants must adhere to that requirement and others to restart dine-in service.

"It's the local levels, the local health departments are the ones in charge of that," Parson told reporters. "I've answered that question I don't know how many times since I've been doing interviews."

State Health Director Dr. Randall Williams had the same answer: “That authority rests with the locals.”

But leaders in Morgan and Camden counties, which sit along wide stretches of the reservoir, said only the state had power to enforce the state’s order.

“We don’t have anything to enforce something like this,” Shawn Brantley, the administrator at Morgan County Health Center, said in an interview Tuesday. “Any questions about enforcing this we’re just forwarding to the governor’s office and the state health department.”

Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms also put the ball in the state’s court in a written statement Monday.

“Missouri law gives the authority and responsibility for investigating and enforcing public health violations to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services,” he wrote.

He added that because “social distancing is not a crime,” his office had no authority to enforce social distancing regulations. (He also noted that his county is a “tourism-driven economy and each business owner is working hard to follow the state’s guidelines and protect their patrons and staff.”)

Neither statement is in dispute.

But in Williams’ latest social distancing order, which took effect May 4 and is set to expire Sunday, he wrote, “Local public health authorities are hereby directed to carry out and enforce the provisions of this Order by any legal means.”

And Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for the state health department, said Tuesday the comments from local officials were news to her.

“I understand how short-staffed everyone is and how everyone is spread thin in public health across the state,” she said, “but given the language of the order, that’s a surprise to hear.”

It wasn’t clear Tuesday how the stalemate would break, though.

When asked about Williams’ language “hereby directing” local health departments to enforce his order, Brantley, the Morgan County health chief, said he didn’t see anything in state law granting his local department power to follow through.

And while Parson, a former Polk County sheriff himself, said it’s clear that local officials can go to court to sanction businesses that broke the rules, he made no demands.

"I, as the governor of the state of Missouri, don't want to get on the issue of the local issues,” he said. “What they decide to do on the local levels is up to them. That's their businesses there, that's their people there, their economy depends on a lot of that. You know, that's got to be a decision people back there make."

“I trust the people in those positions,” he added.

He also didn’t appear keen on the state government trying to enforce the order itself.

“You can’t send somebody out with every person in the state of Missouri to make sure they’re staying six feet apart,” he said. “And I am not going to send the National Guard, I’m not going to send the highway patrol out to monitor this.”

Leaders of the state's major metro areas made their own attempts to contain the damage, though, urging residents who went to the lake over the weekend to self-quarantine.

"If you were part of a group that didn’t socially distance or wear masks, please, for the health of your family, coworkers and friends, stay home for the next 14 days," St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a tweet.

"Anyone who didn't practice CDC, DHSS, and KCMO Health Department social distancing guidance should self quarantine for 14 days if they have any compassion for others," Kansas City Health Department Director Rex Archer said in another post.

Officials in St. Louis County, the state's largest, recommended the same and told employers to consider asking returning employees about travel and social distancing behaviors in addition to health risks.

