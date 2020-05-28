Some states hit peak COVID-19 cases in April, but other states may not reach their highest number of cases and hospital beds needed until July.

There have been over 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 94,000 deaths as of May 21, but the rate of spread of the coronavirus appears to be slowing in some parts of the country. The U.S. has not had a day with over 30,000 new infections since May 2. While infections are trending down nationwide, not every state has seen the worst of the pandemic yet.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation which provides estimated peak COVID-19 dates in every state, both in terms of the total number of estimated active infections and the total number of hospital beds needed to treat COVID-19 patients.

Unlike frequently cited confirmed infections data, the IMHE active infection estimate takes into account people who are asymptomatic or untested. This may give a better picture of the current outbreak situation as well as provide more clarity on how many people might be unknowingly spreading COVID-19. Many of these cases are likely to continue to go undetected as U.S. testing is well behind where it should be, according to a number of health experts. Nearly all states are undertesting for coronavirus, here’s what that looks like.

In many states that were especially hard bit by the virus, including New York and New Jersey, new infections are declining and the number of hospital beds needed to treat COVID-19 patients likely peaked in April.

Other states, on the other hand, are not projected to hit peak bed usage until June or even July – and these predictions could be pushed even later as social distancing measures are being relaxed. Experts warn there could be a spike in new cases in states where restrictions are being loosened. This is every state’s rules for staying at home and social distancing.

Alabama

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/19/2020 (est. 1,873 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/12/2020 (est. 422 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/13/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 247.3 per 100,000 people – 25th fewest (total: 12,086)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 10.0 per 100,000 people – 24th most (total: 489)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 3,198.7 per 100,000 people – 24th fewest (total: 156,350)

Alaska

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 3/18/2020 (est. 100 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/1/2020 (est. 16 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/12/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 54.1 per 100,000 people – 3rd fewest (total: 399)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 1.4 per 100,000 people – 2nd fewest (total: 10)

Tests completed as of May 18: 4,829.0 per 100,000 people – 11th most (total: 35,611)

Arizona

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 6/20/2020 (est. 13,974 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 7/7/2020 (est. 3,323 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 1/26/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 194.3 per 100,000 people – 17th fewest (total: 13,937)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 9.5 per 100,000 people – 25th fewest (total: 680)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,830.7 per 100,000 people – 19th fewest (total: 203,006)

Arkansas

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/14/2020 (est. 571 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/1/2020 (est. 112 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/11/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 159.7 per 100,000 people – 11th fewest (total: 4,813)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 3.3 per 100,000 people – 7th fewest (total: 100)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,907.1 per 100,000 people – 20th fewest (total: 87,614)

California

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/5/2020 (est. 10,420 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/13/2020 (est. 2,732 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 1/25/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 199.3 per 100,000 people – 18th fewest (total: 78,839)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 8.2 per 100,000 people – 22nd fewest (total: 3,261)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 3,122.7 per 100,000 people – 22nd fewest (total: 1,235,243)

Colorado

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/5/2020 (est. 4,757 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/21/2020 (est. 1,057 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/5/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 389.8 per 100,000 people – 16th most (total: 22,202)

COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 21.5 per 100,000 people – 13th most (total: 1,224)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,267.7 per 100,000 people – 2nd fewest (total: 129,159)

Connecticut

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/4/2020 (est. 11,098 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/20/2020 (est. 3,269 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/8/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 1066.9 per 100,000 people – 5th most (total: 38,116)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 96.5 per 100,000 people – 3rd most (total: 3,449)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 4,973.3 per 100,000 people – 10th most (total: 177,679)

Delaware

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/29/2020 (est. 1,245 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/14/2020 (est. 305 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/11/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 813.6 per 100,000 people – 6th most (total: 7,869)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 30.7 per 100,000 people – 11th most (total: 297)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 4,389.9 per 100,000 people – 13th most (total: 42,458)

Florida

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/19/2020 (est. 4,996 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/27/2020 (est. 1,634 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/1/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 218.0 per 100,000 people – 19th fewest (total: 46,442)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 9.4 per 100,000 people – 24th fewest (total: 1,997)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 3,181.8 per 100,000 people – 23rd fewest (total: 677,710)

Georgia

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/10/2020 (est. 5,892 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/17/2020 (est. 1,506 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/2/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 364.0 per 100,000 people – 18th most (total: 38,287)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 15.7 per 100,000 people – 15th most (total: 1,649)

Tests completed as of May 18: 3,463.0 per 100,000 people – 22nd most (total: 364,289)

Hawaii

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 3/17/2020 (est. 84 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/23/2020 (est. 26 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/6/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 45.1 per 100,000 people – 2nd fewest (total: 640)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 1.2 per 100,000 people – the fewest (total: 17)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,968.3 per 100,000 people – 21st fewest (total: 42,164)

Idaho

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 3/27/2020 (est. 378 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/11/2020 (est. 96 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/13/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 137.9 per 100,000 people – 9th fewest (total: 2,419)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 4.2 per 100,000 people – 9th fewest (total: 73)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,078.2 per 100,000 people – the fewest (total: 36,456)

Illinois

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/27/2020 (est. 15,777 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/14/2020 (est. 4,328 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 1/24/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 757.3 per 100,000 people – 7th most (total: 96,485)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 33.2 per 100,000 people – 10th most (total: 4,234)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 4,734.6 per 100,000 people – 12th most (total: 603,241)

Indiana

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/12/2020 (est. 5,533 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/28/2020 (est. 1,490 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/6/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 422.2 per 100,000 people – 15th most (total: 28,255)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 24.2 per 100,000 people – 12th most (total: 1,621)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,748.3 per 100,000 people – 16th fewest (total: 183,912)

Iowa

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 5/15/2020 (est. 1,834 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 6/3/2020 (est. 487 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/8/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 473.8 per 100,000 people – 13th most (total: 14,955)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 11.2 per 100,000 people – 23rd most (total: 355)

Tests completed as of May 18: 3,268.2 per 100,000 people – 25th most (total: 103,148)

Kansas

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/1/2020 (est. 670 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/17/2020 (est. 144 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/7/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 286.4 per 100,000 people – 22nd most (total: 8,340)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 5.9 per 100,000 people – 15th fewest (total: 173)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,300.9 per 100,000 people – 4th fewest (total: 66,990)

Kentucky

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/4/2020 (est. 1,139 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/19/2020 (est. 295 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/6/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 177.6 per 100,000 people – 14th fewest (total: 7,935)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 7.7 per 100,000 people – 20th fewest (total: 346)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 3,250.3 per 100,000 people – 25th fewest (total: 145,238)

Louisiana

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 3/28/2020 (est. 8,982 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/13/2020 (est. 2,172 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/9/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 744.8 per 100,000 people – 8th most (total: 34,709)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 52.4 per 100,000 people – 5th most (total: 2,440)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 5,788.6 per 100,000 people – 6th most (total: 269,748)

Maine

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/5/2020 (est. 235 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/21/2020 (est. 77 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/12/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 128.0 per 100,000 people – 7th fewest (total: 1,713)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 5.3 per 100,000 people – 13th fewest (total: 71)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,596.2 per 100,000 people – 11th fewest (total: 34,748)

Maryland

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/10/2020 (est. 6,102 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/11/2020 (est. 2,483 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/5/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 658.0 per 100,000 people – 9th most (total: 39,762)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 33.5 per 100,000 people – 9th most (total: 2,023)

Tests completed as of May 18: 3,425.5 per 100,000 people – 23rd most (total: 206,994)

Massachusetts

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/4/2020 (est. 19,251 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/20/2020 (est. 2,703 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 2/1/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 1261.2 per 100,000 people – 3rd most (total: 87,052)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 84.9 per 100,000 people – 4th most (total: 5,862)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 6,797.9 per 100,000 people – 4th most (total: 469,199)

Michigan

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/5/2020 (est. 14,695 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/22/2020 (est. 4,247 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/10/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 519.4 per 100,000 people – 11th most (total: 51,915)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 49.2 per 100,000 people – 6th most (total: 4,915)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 4,251.7 per 100,000 people – 14th most (total: 424,998)

Minnesota

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/28/2020 (est. 2,802 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/25/2020 (est. 701 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/6/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 291.8 per 100,000 people – 20th most (total: 16,372)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 13.0 per 100,000 people – 18th most (total: 731)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,791.0 per 100,000 people – 17th fewest (total: 156,606)

Mississippi

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/18/2020 (est. 2,297 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/4/2020 (est. 600 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/11/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 382.8 per 100,000 people – 17th most (total: 11,432)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 17.7 per 100,000 people – 14th most (total: 528)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 3,876.3 per 100,000 people – 16th most (total: 115,767)

Missouri

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/19/2020 (est. 1,991 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/27/2020 (est. 603 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/7/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 178.7 per 100,000 people – 15th fewest (total: 10,945)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 9.9 per 100,000 people – 25th most (total: 605)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,515.5 per 100,000 people – 8th fewest (total: 154,110)

Montana

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 3/13/2020 (est. 100 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/18/2020 (est. 29 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/13/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 44.2 per 100,000 people – the fewest (total: 470)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 1.5 per 100,000 people – 4th fewest (total: 16)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,651.5 per 100,000 people – 12th fewest (total: 28,167)

Nebraska

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 5/20/2020 (est. 634 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/13/2020 (est. 116 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 2/17/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 550.7 per 100,000 people – 10th most (total: 10,625)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 6.5 per 100,000 people – 17th fewest (total: 125)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 3,635.9 per 100,000 people – 20th most (total: 70,147)

Nevada

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 3/23/2020 (est. 1,205 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/8/2020 (est. 293 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/5/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 229.1 per 100,000 people – 22nd fewest (total: 6,952)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 11.5 per 100,000 people – 21st most (total: 350)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,660.6 per 100,000 people – 14th fewest (total: 80,732)

New Hampshire

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/20/2020 (est. 841 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/7/2020 (est. 253 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/2/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 269.2 per 100,000 people – 23rd most (total: 3,652)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 12.7 per 100,000 people – 20th most (total: 172)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 3,647.3 per 100,000 people – 19th most (total: 49,474)

New Jersey

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 3/29/2020 (est. 31,299 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/16/2020 (est. 8,891 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/4/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 1661.8 per 100,000 people – 2nd most (total: 148,039)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 117.1 per 100,000 people – the most (total: 10,435)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 5,675.1 per 100,000 people – 7th most (total: 505,569)

New Mexico

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/30/2020 (est. 1,143 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/12/2020 (est. 311 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/11/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 290.9 per 100,000 people – 21st most (total: 6,096)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 12.9 per 100,000 people – 19th most (total: 270)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 6,567.6 per 100,000 people – 5th most (total: 137,620)

New York

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 3/23/2020 (est. 108,065 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/9/2020 (est. 19,849 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/1/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 1791.6 per 100,000 people – the most (total: 350,121)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 115.7 per 100,000 people – 2nd most (total: 22,619)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 7,232.5 per 100,000 people – 3rd most (total: 1,413,396)

North Carolina

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 5/13/2020 (est. 2,388 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 6/8/2020 (est. 966 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/3/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 183.2 per 100,000 people – 16th fewest (total: 19,023)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 6.4 per 100,000 people – 16th fewest (total: 661)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,463.1 per 100,000 people – 7th fewest (total: 255,755)

North Dakota

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/19/2020 (est. 183 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 6/4/2020 (est. 57 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/11/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 254.1 per 100,000 people – 25th most (total: 1,931)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 5.8 per 100,000 people – 14th fewest (total: 44)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 7,441.5 per 100,000 people – 2nd most (total: 56,561)

Ohio

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/11/2020 (est. 5,399 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/13/2020 (est. 1,505 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/9/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 243.4 per 100,000 people – 23rd fewest (total: 28,454)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 14.2 per 100,000 people – 16th most (total: 1,657)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,310.1 per 100,000 people – 5th fewest (total: 270,041)

Oklahoma

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/4/2020 (est. 1,072 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/20/2020 (est. 254 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/6/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 134.7 per 100,000 people – 8th fewest (total: 5,310)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 7.3 per 100,000 people – 18th fewest (total: 288)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 3,557.2 per 100,000 people – 21st most (total: 140,262)

Oregon

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 3/22/2020 (est. 417 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/8/2020 (est. 123 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 2/28/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 88.0 per 100,000 people – 5th fewest (total: 3,687)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 3.3 per 100,000 people – 6th fewest (total: 138)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,320.2 per 100,000 people – 6th fewest (total: 97,232)

Pennsylvania

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/18/2020 (est. 16,414 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/3/2020 (est. 4,764 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/6/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 492.4 per 100,000 people – 12th most (total: 63,056)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 35.2 per 100,000 people – 8th most (total: 4,505)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,659.5 per 100,000 people – 13th fewest (total: 340,609)

Rhode Island

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/16/2020 (est. 1,863 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/2/2020 (est. 516 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/1/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 1210.1 per 100,000 people – 4th most (total: 12,795)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 47.9 per 100,000 people – 7th most (total: 506)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 10,912.9 per 100,000 people – the most (total: 115,384)

South Carolina

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/12/2020 (est. 1,800 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/28/2020 (est. 452 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/6/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 175.9 per 100,000 people – 13th fewest (total: 8,942)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 7.7 per 100,000 people – 19th fewest (total: 391)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,587.6 per 100,000 people – 10th fewest (total: 131,559)

South Dakota

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/28/2020 (est. 251 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/21/2020 (est. 70 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/10/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 456.5 per 100,000 people – 14th most (total: 4,027)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 5.0 per 100,000 people – 12th fewest (total: 44)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 3,292.2 per 100,000 people – 24th most (total: 29,045)

Tennessee

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/26/2020 (est. 1,011 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/5/2020 (est. 232 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/5/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 266.0 per 100,000 people – 24th most (total: 18,011)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 4.4 per 100,000 people – 10th fewest (total: 301)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 4,984.2 per 100,000 people – 9th most (total: 337,428)

Texas

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 5/21/2020 (est. 7,036 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 6/4/2020 (est. 1,534 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 2/12/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 169.7 per 100,000 people – 12th fewest (total: 48,693)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 4.7 per 100,000 people – 11th fewest (total: 1,347)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,519.0 per 100,000 people – 9th fewest (total: 723,013)

Utah

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/19/2020 (est. 399 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/7/2020 (est. 114 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 2/25/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 229.0 per 100,000 people – 21st fewest (total: 7,238)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 2.5 per 100,000 people – 5th fewest (total: 80)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 5,401.7 per 100,000 people – 8th most (total: 170,752)

Vermont

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 3/30/2020 (est. 179 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/15/2020 (est. 49 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/7/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 150.1 per 100,000 people – 10th fewest (total: 940)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 8.6 per 100,000 people – 23rd fewest (total: 54)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 3,804.1 per 100,000 people – 17th most (total: 23,825)

Virginia

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/14/2020 (est. 3,997 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 5/2/2020 (est. 1,125 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/7/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 347.4 per 100,000 people – 19th most (total: 29,591)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 11.5 per 100,000 people – 22nd most (total: 980)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,285.6 per 100,000 people – 3rd fewest (total: 194,677)

Washington

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 3/20/2020 (est. 3,259 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/4/2020 (est. 865 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 1/21/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 244.6 per 100,000 people – 24th fewest (total: 18,433)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 13.3 per 100,000 people – 17th most (total: 1,001)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 3,785.3 per 100,000 people – 18th most (total: 285,243)

West Virginia

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/2/2020 (est. 251 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/19/2020 (est. 77 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/17/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 82.6 per 100,000 people – 4th fewest (total: 1,491)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 3.7 per 100,000 people – 8th fewest (total: 67)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 4,210.5 per 100,000 people – 15th most (total: 76,035)

Wisconsin

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 3/27/2020 (est. 1,287 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/11/2020 (est. 364 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 2/5/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 218.2 per 100,000 people – 20th fewest (total: 12,687)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 7.9 per 100,000 people – 21st fewest (total: 459)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,703.8 per 100,000 people – 15th fewest (total: 157,189)

Wyoming

• Est. peak date, total active infections: 4/5/2020 (est. 114 active infections)

• Est. peak date, beds needed: 4/19/2020 (est. 18 beds needed)

• Date of first known case: 3/11/2020

• Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 18: 98.0 per 100,000 people – 6th fewest (total: 566)

• COVID-19 related deaths as of May 18: 1.4 per 100,000 people – 3rd fewest (total: 8)

• Tests completed as of May 18: 2,807.3 per 100,000 people – 18th fewest (total: 16,219)

24/7 Wall Street is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.