An Illinois woman was seriously injured Thursday night in Morgan County after swerving to miss a deer and striking a tree.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report indicates the incident took place on Little Proctor Road, just 0.7 miles south of Center Road. April Hubbard, 24, of Manville, Ill. was heading northbound in her Scion IM when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the tree. Hubbard was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital to treat her injuries and was reported to be wearing a safety device.

The Scion IM was listed as totaled and was towed from the scene.