She gave a small speech when she announced her plans, then handed over the paperwork. My youngest daughter wanted to travel with her youth group to a work camp on an American Indian reservation far from home. There, teenagers from all over America would work together to revitalize a community by painting and repairing old homes.

My daughter was all fired up.

This is Mariah, the child that frets over still animals along the highway and worries after beggars on the side of the road. The girl that cries over things she can’t fix but believes she can fix anything. The child with a tender heart who steadfastly lives by the quiet, stubborn belief that one person can make a difference.

Now she thinks she can change the world.

Her father studied the paperwork, but wasn’t giving in that easy. He questioned the cost and what those dollars could do in her own hometown. He told her about blisters from hammers and sweat from the hot sun, and finally, would it really be worth it to pay all that money and travel that far just to make a difference?

Mariah expected that.

She knew her dad would question her, so she prepared a history lesson about where they were going. She talked about the power of people working together for a common goal. She added statistics and percentages to prove why she was needed; how on this reservation, one person really could make a difference. Mariah rehearsed her speech to sound just like the credit card commercial, breaking down the value of each dollar, setting a price to her dream.

So we signed the permission forms; the rest was up to her.

All year long, she washed cars, served Sunday dinners and sold stuff that we bought and, before we knew it, the money was raised and she was gone. Montana is a long way from home.

We worried and wondered and waited all week. When you send a child so far from home, nothing seems normal. You calculate time and distance, just in case, and worry when the phone rings. I thought about my young daughter out in the world, and wondered who would guard her gentle spirit from getting bruised and soft heart from getting broken. Then I waited to see if the same person I sent away would be the same person that came back home.

Parents were phoned in advance about the campers’ arrival time, and we filled the parking lot to form a welcome party. When the road-weary caravan pulled up, the bus erupted in song. Campers spilled out on the pavement still rolling with the motion of the highway. The air was charged with relief and a sense of celebration. Dancing broke out, first one and then all of the campers, each moving to the same beat like they had danced together all their lives.

The song they sang sounded like a battle cry; words about being down and getting up, about working hard and having faith, about believing and loving and changing. There in the parking lot watching that spontaneous dance of homecoming, I finally understood why my daughter wanted to go in the first place.

When tearful goodbyes were said and her gear was loaded, we headed home. As we pulled into our driveway, her father asked the question. I searched Mariah’s face for a sign, a clue to how she would answer.

“Well, do you think you changed the world?”

The “yes” came so softly that at first, I thought she had merely sighed. Yet that one word was full of everything. Full of awareness and hope and a determination that wasn’t there before. From that one word, I could tell Mariah had already calculated everything this trip had cost her:

Money raised for travel to Montana and back with 41 friends:

$8,000 and lots of washed cars.

Personal cost to parents for sending a daughter to an American Indian reservation:

$800 and 10 days of long nights.

Changing the world, something you always wanted to do:

Priceless.

