In January of this year, Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District underwent an evaluation by the Insurance Services Office (ISO). The evaluation takes place every five years. Sunrise Beach was able to achieve a “no class change”, meaning the District will retain its ISO Class 4 rating with a rating of 4/10.

The Class 4 rating applies to any properties within five road miles of a credited fire station. Therefore, the District has a Class 10 rating for properties beyond five road miles from Stations #1, #2 and #3. Unfortunately, ISO gave no credit for Station #4 on Highway F or Station #5 on Sellers Rd. as these are unmanned stations. This is a departure from previous evaluations as ISO has changed their evaluation criteria. Previously ISO gave credit based on station locations and regardless of staffing levels.

The loss of credit for Stations #4 and #5 are beyond the control of the District. These stations would only be credited if the District was able to staff them and show regular responses out of those locations. However, under these new criteria, had those stations received credit, the overall rating would have suffered as ISO wants to see six people at each station. Sunrise Beach, currently, only staffs Stations 2 and 3 with three people full-time. Station #1 can be manned during the day by the Chief Officers at the headquarters building.

ISO rates a property in relation to firehouse locations in the following manner:

• The first class (e.g., “6” in a 6/XX) applies to properties within 5 road miles of a recognized fire station and within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant or alternate water supply.

• The second class (XX or XY) applies to properties beyond 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant but within 5 road miles of a recognized fire station.

• Alternative Water Supply: The first class (e.g., “6” in a 6/10) applies to properties within 5 road miles of a recognized fire station with no hydrant distance requirement.

• Class 10 applies to properties over 5 road miles of a recognized fire station

Fire Districts are graded on training, operations, personnel, deployment analysis, equipment and community risk reduction programs. In addition, the rating is also affected by outside influences, such as, the capabilities of the 911 center and available water supply from water supplying entities, such as water districts and municipal water systems.

Not all insurance companies utilize the ISO rating system. Residents and business owners who have questions about their coverages are encouraged to contact their insurance agents.

The District is pleased to maintain the ISO Class 4 rating and is proud of our staff in their diligence and service to the community in making this rating possible.

Sunrise Beach operates five fire stations and an administrative building at the following locations:

Headquarters (Administration) – 30 Porter Mill Spring Rd, Sunrise Beach, MO. 65079

Station #1 – 16593 Highway 5, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

Station #2 – 190 State Road TT, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

Station #3 – 94 Spruce Ln, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

Station #4 – 2617 State Road F, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

Station #5 – 65 Sellers Rd, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079 (Lake West Ambulance Building)

The updated ISO Rating takes effect on September 1, 2020.



