Court cases over the Mizzou Biojoint procedure, which have grown to 17 plaintiffs in 11 separate cases, will be merged into a single lawsuit, a circuit judge ruled last week.

Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs on Tuesday approved a motion to consolidate suits filed by several patients claiming the procedure failed them. A single lawsuit will expedite the claims and reduce the costs of the litigation, attorneys wrote, stating they did not initially anticipate a single case would grow to the number of plaintiffs now involved.

The motion was filed by the Bartimus Frickleton Robertson & Rader and Hendrickson law firms, which are representing the majority of the plaintiffs. Todd Hendrickson of Hendrickson Law said on Thursday the Jacobs made the right decision.

“With the filing last week of the newest case, that brings the total to 21 plaintiffs all with essentially the same claim,” Hendrickson said. “Consolidation will help to move the cases forward efficiently.”

Attorney John Roark, who is representing the University of Missouri, MU orthopedic surgeon James Stannard and James Cook, director of the Mizzou BioJoint Center, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

In a motion opposing consolidation, he wrote that the cases of the plaintiffs are each different, with medical issues unique to each patient and medical procedures tailored to their individual needs.

“Joining these claims together for dispositive motions would be confusing at the least, and trying them together, with evidence about multiple different patients’ experiences presented to the same jury, would be patently prejudicial,” Roark wrote.

It’s unclear when the matter will go to trial. The order issued by Jacobs approving the consolidation was entered in the case of Daniel Draper, the first of the plaintiffs to sue over the procedure, which is advertised as a long-term alternative to knee-replacement surgery.

The process uses donated bone tissue and cartilage from deceased donors as an alternative to the plastic and metal hardware used in traditional knee replacement.

In the case of Draper, two Mizzou Biojoint procedures failed and he had to have a traditional knee replacement. He charged the effects ruined his military career, as he was a U.S. Army Soldier based at Fort Leonard Wood at the time.

Other plaintiffs expressed similar issues and eventually had to get a traditional knee replacement. Some too claim infection and ongoing pain as a result of the procedure.

MU Health Care spokeswoman Jesslyn Chew told the Tribune in an earlier article patients around the world have seen improvements in their lives as a result of the surgery.

“At MU Health Care’s Mizzou BioJoint Center at Missouri Orthopedic Institute, providing safe, quality care is our top priority,” Chew wrote. “While we are unable to comment on this particular situation pending litigation, we are confident in the Mizzou BioJoint program and very proud of our outstanding team who provides treatment options to patients with knee, ankle, shoulder and other joint problems.”

