The following listing is scholarships and awards received by Class of 2020 students at Mexico High School. Names are listed if a monetary award was received. Combined total from all awards and scholarships was just over $785,000.
A+ Scholarship
Jozey Devault, Catalina Arnold, Raven Azdell, Angelina Barnett, Brittney Bentley, Catie Bledsoe, Kayla Bolton, Cody Campbell, Jacob Campbell, Riley Crenshaw, Baylee Dukes, Natalie Finch, McKenna Forney, Adrionna Fountain, Laura Grant, Chloe Graves, Jeffrey Haines, Asha Hamilton-El, Mervin Herrera, Qierra Holman, Logan Jones, Brayan Juarez-Ramierz, Matthew Kimbel, Taylen Love, Jared Martinic, Rachel Miller, Hayley Mills, Zachary Mueller, Kaitlin Paladin, Megan Polacek, Haley Rodgers, Matthew Schneider, Shelbi Shaw, Sabryna Soliz, Cody VanHorn, Madilynn Walker-Karhoff, Zachary Watkins, Kenzi Welch, Richard Williams, Ethan Wilson, Makayla Wright,
Adams Family
Cody VanHorn
Allen Woods Memorial Scholarship
Rosanna McKeown
Allen P. and Josephine B. Green Foundation Scholarship
Lacy Schoneboom
Altrusa International Inc. of Mexico, MO
Madeline Wilson
Audrain Agribusiness Scholarship
Jozey DeVault, Vivian Kerr, Chloe Sims
Audrain County Cattlemen’s Scholarship
Jozey Devault, Vivian Kerr, Taylen Love, Ellen Phillips, Chloe Sims, Cody VanHorn
Audrain County Law Enforcement/Fire Protection Scholarship
Baylee Dukes
Audrain County Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship
Kierra Jackson, Dominick Vittone
Audrain County 4-H Foundation Scholarship
Raven Azdell, Vivian Kerr, Ellen Phillips
Benedictine College Academic Award and Cross Country and Track Award
Rosanna McKeown
Berneice Deloney Gallop Athletic Scholarship
Reghan Smith
Betty L. Baker Memorial Scholarship
Lillian Kay Mann
Beulah Roth Scholarship
Michael Schneider
Bob Gooch Award
Rosanna McKeown
Bulldog Booster Club
Catie Bledsoe, Logan Blevins, Dorothea Donaldson, Tristan Dunlap, Kevin Diong, Riley Given, Dawshaia Herndon, Margaret Huffman, Kierra Jackson, Rachel Kistofferson, Rosanna McKeown, Zachary Mueller, Amelia Runger, Mackerick Sadler, Chloe Sims, Reghan Smith, Cody VanHorn, Dominick Vittone
Bulldog Golf Classic Scholarship
Gage Gilmore, Kylah Gore
Carl and Charolette Hirst Scholarship
Rachel Kristofferson, Jasmyn Whittler
Carl and Charolette Hirst Advanced Automotive
Zachary Mueller
Central Bank of Audrain County
Ellen Phillips, Madilynn Walker-Karhoff
Central Electric Power Cooperative Scholarship
Zachary Mueller
Charles Cockelreas
Chloe Sims
Charles D. Smith Memorial Service Award and Scholarship
Ellen Phillips
Columbia College A+
Reghan Smith
Columbia College Bright Flight
Lillian Mann
Columbia College Distinction Scholarship
Reghan Smith, Dominick Vittone
Columbia College Excellence Scholarship
Lillian Mann, Nicole Mann
Columbia College Ivy Grant
Dominick Vittone
Columbia College Tuition Exchange Program
Dominick Vittone
Columbia College Women’s Basketball
Reghan Smith
Commerce Bank
Tristan Dunlap, Margaret Huffman
Culver-Stockton Promise Scholarship
Michael Schneider
DAR American History Award
Rachel Kristofferson
DAR Good Citizenship Award
Dorothea Donaldson
Darriel Douglas Scholarship
Margaret Huffman
David A. and Florence A. (Kable) Meyer Vocational Scholarship
Richard Williams
Denver Hudson Scholarship
Maverick Sadler
Elks Student of the Year Award
Matthew Kimbel, Rosanna McKeown
Eugene Field Popcorn Mania - 2nd Grade
Madison Jones, Amelia Runge
Eunice DesCombes
Kamille Reynolds
Farmers and Laborers Cooperative Insurance Scholarship
Kaitlin Paladin
Fern Braden — St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary
Kylah Gore, Kaitlin Paladin
Ferris Scholarship
Ian Williams
First Christian Church
Catie Bledsoe, Kaitlin Paladin, Chloe Sims
Frances Elvira Jenicek
Kevin Duong, Emmanuel Hernandez, Maverick Sadler, Lacy Schoneboom, Alec Williams, Ian Williams
Future Business Leaders of America Scholarship
Zachary Mueller
G.H. Dudley
Lillian Mann
George and Telitha Harvey Scholarship
Kierra Jackson, Zachary Mueller
George Irion Memorial Scholarship
Brittney Bentley, Jozey DeVault, Kaitlin Paladin, Sabryna Soliz
Griffin Foundation Scholarship
Dorothea Donaldson, Esther Duncan, Kevin Duong, Jessica Dykes, Natalie Finch, Rachel Kristofferson, Kaitlin Paladin, Haley Rodgers, Lacy Schoneboom, Chloe Sims, Madeline Tomkins, Madeline Wilson, Lexi Winterbower
Haley-Jane Elizabeth Graham Memorial Scholarship
Riley Given
Hardin College Club Scholarship
Jennifer Jacobi, Ellen Phillips
Harris Family Foundation Scholarship
Riley Given
Harry and Trudy Thompson Scholarship
Logan Blevins, Vivian Kerr
Heart of Missouri Board of Realtors Scholarship
Rachel Kristofferson
Heather Brandow Memorial Scholarship
Catie Bledsoe, Margaret Huffman
Helen and Watler Petersen Memorial
Kyleigh Wayman
Henry A. Jubel Memorial Scholarship
Kevin Duong, Lacy Schoneboom
Jerry L. Watkins
Aleigha DeLozier
John T. Belcher Builder’s Scholarship
Chloe Sims
Kansas City Art Institute Presidents Cabinet Scholarship
Piper Koontz
Kenette Hatfield Scholarship
Dorothea Donaldson
Knights of Columbus Scholarship
Piper Koontz, Taylen Love, Zachary Mueller
L.B. Hawthorne
Kamille Reynolds
L. Buford Thomas Scholarship
Ellen Phillips
LIndenwood Athletic Scholarship and Academic Scholarships
Esther Duncan
Live for Dan Scholarship
Kevin Duong
Lockheed Martin STEM Scholarship Program
Lacy Schoneboom
MACC Superintendent’s Scholarship
Jozey DeVault, McKenna Forney, Megan Polacek
Madelyn Clark Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Rachel Kristofferson
Marian University Out-of-State and Trustee Scholarships
Isabelle Riportella
Mary Powell Davis
Lane Cook, Taylor Sherrow, Makayla Wright
Matthew Beauchamp Memorial Scholarship
Tristan Dunlap
McIntyre Speech Scholarship
Riley Given
Melissa DenHartog Scholarship
Zachary Mueller
Mexico Area Community Scholarship
Kevin Duong, Haley Rodger
Mexico CTA Scholarship
Aleigha DeLozier, Natalie Finch, Lillian Mann, Madeline Wilson, Lexi Winterbower
Mexico Dixie Gray Band Parents Scholarship
Emmanuel Hernandez, Jared Martincic, Rosanna McKeown, Ellen Phillips, Lacy Schoneboom, Lexi Winterbower
Mexico Elks
Kevin Duong, Lacy Schoneboom
Mexico FFA Blue and Gold Honoring Kenny Dow
Ellen Phillips
Meixco FFA Blue and Gold Supporters
Raven Azdell, Brittney Bentley, Jozey DeVault, Vivian Kerr
Mexico Heating Co. honoring Vince Fuemmel
Jordan Jones, Maverick Sadler
Mexico High School Classes of 1933, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1965, 1968, 2001 Awards
Ellen Phillips, Aleigha DeLozier, Kevin Duong, Dawshaia Herndon, Taylen Love, Zachary Mueller (1950 and 1965), Lacy Schoneboom, LIllian Mann, Haley Rodger, Madison Smith
Mexico Jaycee’s
Margaret Huffman, Kaitline Paladin, Amelia Runge
Mexico Kiwanis Club
Kaitlin Paladin, Ellen Phillips, Madeline Wilson
Meixco Optimist Club
Dawshaia Herndon, Chloe Sims, Madeline Wilson
Mexico Rotary Club Scholarship
Margaret Huffman, Lillian Man, Nicole Mann, Rosanna McKeown, Kaitlin Paladin, Amelia Runge, Lacy Schoneboom, Reghan Smith
Mexico Wrestling Club
Kevin Duong
MFA Foundation Scholarship
Lacy Schoneboom
Miss Missouri Excellence Award
Dorothea Donaldson, Margaret Huffman, Amelia Runge
Miss Missouri OUtstanding Teen Organization Scholarship
Margaret Huffman
Missouri Land Improvement Contractors Scholarship
Dorothea Donaldson
Missouri State Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship
Lacy Schoneboom
Missouri State Promise Scholarship
Raegan Forrest
Missouri Welding Institute
Gage Gilmore
MOST 529
Amelia Runge
University of Missouri A+ Award
Jennifer Jacobi
MU Alumni Association — Audrain
Aleigha Faith DeLozier
MU Alumnia Association Agency Scholarship
Lacy Schoneboom, Madeline Wilson
MU Brazeale Family Scholarship
Ellen Phillips
MU Bright Flight
Rachel Kristofferson, Lacy Schoneboom, Ian Williams
MU Chancellor’s Award
Rachel Kristofferson, Ian Williams
MU Curators Scholarship
Kevin Duong, Alec Williams
MU Dorothy Johnson Scholarship
Madeline Wilson
MU Excellence Award
Jessica Dykes, Kierra Jackson, Madison Jones, Jasmyn Whittler
MU J&R Gallop Engineering Scholarship
Lacy Schoneboom, Ian Williams
MU Juliet F. Hulen Memorial Scholarship
Madeline Tomkins, Aleigha DeLozier, Dorothea Donaldson, Kevin Duong, Kierra Jackson, Jennifer Jacobi, Madison Jones, Rachel Kristofferson, Ellen Phillips, Amelia Rune, Maverick Sadler, Marshall Thomas, Alec Williams, Ian Williams, Madeline Wilson
Mizzou Scholars Award
Lacy Schoneboom
MU ROTC Freshman Room and Board Award and U.S. Army ROTC three-year scholarship
Marshall Thomas
Nicolle Blacketer Scholarship
Hayley Mills, Kaitlin Paladin
Northeast Missouri Association of Secondary Schools
Margaret Huffman
Northwest Missouri State A+ Award and Tower Scholarship
Vivian Kerr
Odd Fellows Home Association Inc. Scholarship
Lillian Mann, Nicole Mann
Ozark Christian Alumni Scholarship and Tuesday Tour Scholarship
Sidney Kennemore
Pascal’s Pals Wayn Richard’s Scholarship
Madeline Wilson
Paul Friedberg Memorial Scholarship
Maverick Sadler
PFC Clair L. Westlake Jr., U.S. Army, Vietnam
Taylen Love
PFC Harold R. Dollens, USMC, Vietnam
Lacy Schoneboom
Phil Azdell Memorial Wrestling Scholarship
Kevin Duong
Ralph Roth Scholarship
Elisabeth Gooch, Vivian Kerr, Monte Chase, Ellen Phillips, Lauren Quinlan, Chloe Sims, Matthew Spurling, Ryan Spurling, Lauren Stone, Anthony Vittone, Nicki Welch
Roy Creasey
Kevin Duong, Kierra Jackson, Rachel Kristofferson, Lillian Mann, Nicole Mann, Julie Rothemich, Rebecca Rothemich, Lacy Schoneboom, Ian Williams
Sean Lamberson Memorial Wrestling Scholarship
Kevin Duong
Shelter Insurance Scholarship
Jessica Dykes
Show-Me Credit Union
Aleigha DeLozier, Lexi Winterbower
Speech and Theatre Department Booster Club
Riley Given
St. Louis Community Athletic Scholarship
Shelbi Shaw
STAR PEO Scholarship
Amelia Runge
Suzy Thompson Missouri Cheerleading Coaches
Dorothea Donaldson
Tanna Parish Memorial Scholarship
Natalie Finch, Asha Hamilton-El, Andrionna Fountain
The Gary Filbert Memorial Scholarship
Reghan Smith
The Team for Life
Catie Bledsoe
The Virginia Goucher Education Scholarship
Riley Given
Thomas A. Badaracco Band Scholarship
Emmanuel Hernandez
Troy Kysar Scholarship
Riley Given, Matthew Kimbel
Truman 2020 Graduate Year Bonus
Logan Blevins
Truman A+ Recognition Scholarship, Bulldog Legacy Scholarship, Golf Scholarship, Housing Scholarship and TrueMerit Scholarship
Kylah Gore
Truman SEE Program and Softball Scholarship
Logan Blevins
University of Central Missouri A+
Riley Given
UCM Access
Lexi Winterbower
UCM Red and Black Scholarship
Riley Given, Kamille Reynolds, Lexic Winterbower
UCM Theatre Ambassador Scholarship
Riley Given
United Credit Union
Sidney Kennemore, Zachary Mueller, Haley Rodgers, Maverick Sadler
Viola Maxwell
Catie Bledsoe, Margaret Huffman
Wanda Smith Memorial Education Scholarship
Kamille Reynolds
William A. Haas
Matthew Kimbel, Piper Koontz, Allison Mundy, Briona Parrott, Kamille Reynolds, Madeline Tomkins, Grace Troesser
William E. Lowry
Madison Buswell
YMCA Youth and Government
Catie Bledsoe, Rosanna McKeown.