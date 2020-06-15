PERRYVILLE — A 47-year-old Perryville resident has been charged with assault after a June 7 encounter with a group of protesters on the northwest corner of the Perry County Courthouse and allegedly made mouth-to-mouth contact with a 21-year-old man.

Disputes between Black Lives Matter demonstrators and counter-protesters on opposite sides of North Jackson Street arose sporadically throughout the afternoon, and members of both sides crossed the street at various occasions to express their opinions.

One such encounter occurred as protesters chanted “hands up, don’t shoot” and “Black Lives Matter” while counter-protesters individually shouted phrases including “you loot, we shoot” and “white lives matter.”

Perryville resident Rick Drescher spoke to the Southeast Missourian in an interview conducted at about 4:30 p.m. after stepping into North Jackson Street to confront a protester who took his photo.

Drescher said he was present for June 7’s event “to make sure that the s--- that’s been going on in other towns don’t happen in this one and specifically referred to concerns regarding the destruction of property. The counter-protester also dissented with the amount of Black Lives Matter demonstrations being held across the country.

“If you know [George Floyd] and you want to throw a protest fine. But them running around saying Black Lives Matter? What about you? If I punch you in the nose, don’t you bleed red? If I get shot, I’m gonna bleed red,” Drescher said. “... If they want to keep it up, we can show them that they bleed red, too.”

During the interview, a member of the Perryville Police Department asked Drescher to refrain from approaching the protest and warned Drescher that doing so would likely result in a fight.

Drescher is now charged with one count of assault according to a news report released Friday by the Perryville Police Department.

The report identified the victim as Jeremiah Choka and stated officers were on the scene at 6:35 p.m. when “an argument started resulting in this report and above charge.”

In a Wednesday interview, Choka said he grew up in Perryville and recently moved to Cape Girardeau County where he now works as a security guard.

Choka said he identified Drescher as a possible threat to the protest based on body language exhibited during a confrontation between Drescher and a female protester. The observation prompted him to begin recording Dreschers actions, and after joining in the “Black Lives Matter” chant, Choka said Drescher focused on him specifically.

“After re-watching my own evidence and footage, it appeared that [Drescher] was trying to shoulder check my phone out of my hand, and in doing so he ended up actually chest-bumping me,” Choka said. “And because he was already trying to be very close to my face — I believe intimidating me — he actually went mouth-to-mouth with me.”

According to Choka, the mouth-to-mouth contact prompted him to step away from Drescher “out of shock” as a nearby Perryville police officer immediately took Drescher away from the protest.

Choka also noted that while the nearby officers were equipped with body cameras, he was later informed the devices were not recording at the time of the incident.

“Being at a protest, I believe the police officers should have all had their cameras on already,” Choka said. “That being said, that officer was right there in front and he was watching the whole situation, so I was kind of lucky for that.”

In a phone call to the Southeast Missourian on Monday, Perryville police chief Direk Hunt said the body cameras were active at the time of the incident. The officers body cameras captured footage of Drescher chest jumping Choka, according to Hunt, but did not capture footage of the mouth-to-mouth contact.

According to Choka, the nearby officer acted as a witness to the assault but did not see anything to make him believe the encounter between Choka and Drescher was a sexual assault. After the mouth-to-mouth contact was made, Drescher was escorted and detained one block north at the Perryville police station as Choka wrote a statement about the incident.

According to Choka, Drescher was released from police custody before he had completed his own written statement about the incident.

“Once you assault somebody at a public function, you shouldnt be allowed to just go back up there,” Choka said.

In the days following the protest, videos of the incident were posted to Chokas profile on TikTok showing at least two members of the Perryville Police Department equipped with body cameras standing next to Drescher as he stood amongst the protesters and shouted “white power” in between the groups “Black Lives Matter” chants. The videos have amassed a total of more than 1 million views in less than a week.

During a June 8 phone call, Hunt said the men got into each others faces a little bit but there was no hand-on interaction between the two.

“I thought it went well,” Hunt said about the protest. “[The protesters] were coming over and shaking our hands afterwards and saying how good of a job we did. ... I thought it went, overall, well.”