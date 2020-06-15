Tim Taylor of Bunceton wants to be the next state representative for the Missouri’s 48th district. He started campaigning in January.

He will face off on the Republican ticket against Cooper County Presiding Commissioner Don Baragary, who recently took an 11-day ride to meet constituents with a focus on patriotism, in the August primary.

Taylor credits his influences to running for state office from his parents and his childhood and teenage years in the Boonville School District.

"We had some really quality and good teachers in the Boonville School District the years I went through school," he said. "They all instilled a sense of responsibility to us to keep this government going, that we all should do our part."

This sense of duty also led Taylor to serve in the U.S. Air Force from 1987 to 1991. He served during the the first Gulf War. He always has worked as a fire fighter in some capacity, whether it was volunteering in Boonville or working in Columbia, up until his retirement from the Columbia department April 2019. He also spent some time working for Kerry Bramon Remodeling and Design in Columbia in the early to mid-1990s.

When working for the Columbia department, he climbed up the ranks, eventually becoming a captain. Other leadership roles were Cooper County Youth Fair Board president and vice chair of the Cooper County University Extension Council.

While there are similarities between Taylor and Baragary, Taylor feels that his working to serve the public his entire adult life sets him apart. Baragary has served as the presiding commissioner for five years.

"I feel the urge to continue that," he said. "I think the public service is going to separate the two of us."

If Taylor wins the nomination and ultimately the seat, his first steps would be to get a handle on the ins-and-outs of state government. He wants to be in a position to find ways to protect small businesses.

"If we have a rebound of COVID-19, [we need] to really evaluate and be sure we are making the right decisions at the state level," he said.

He also is passionate about ensuring second amendment rights are not infringed, which also is a constituent concern, he said. He has concerns about cuts to the state budget, especially education.

"That is probably going to be wrapped up before I have a chance to get in, but education is going to need to be looked at," he said. "We need to ensure we find the funding to keep it going."

Campaigning for the position is interesting, Taylor said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling most in-person events, his campaign has turned to social media to get his message out to district residents.

"I wish I was more adept at social media, but we learn something new every day," he said. "Things are starting to open up and we are going around to talk to people. People are really in search of conversation, human interaction."