Joni Marie Thomas, 43, of Fort Totten, ND, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, ND, on Tuesday, June 16 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. with the Pastor Brandon W. Wegener officiating. Burial will be in the Lighthouse Assembly of God Cemetery, Fort Totten. Joni Marie, daughter of Richard Thomas and Sharon Ann Lohnes-Thomas, was born on May 9, 1977, in Devils Lake. The family made their home in Crow Hill until her sister, Kari, died. The family then moved to Fort Kipp, Montana, where Joni grew up and attended school. Being in Fort Kipp, meant the family was very close to cousins, Eric and Bernard BuckElk, and they also took many trips to all kinds of places, including the Grand Canyon, Ariz. and the Black Hills. Joni loved time spent with family and friends, telling stories, playing Barbies with her sisters, playing dress up and so many fun times together. In 1988, Joni moved to St. Michael, ND, to live with her Mom. She attended Devils Lake High School and later worked hard to earn her GED. She continued her education at CCCC (Cankdeska Cikana Community College) and earned her Associates Degree in Business Administration. Joni had many health problems throughout her life which kept her from pursuing many of her goals. First and foremost, Joni always put family first. She cared for her mother and was always there for her children. She would do anything for them. She loved them with all her heart. She was very talented at making Star Quilts and pillows and was an excellent cook. She loved to make everyone’s favorites and share her creations with them. She was a caring, kind and loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and dear friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Joni is survived by; her father, Richard Thomas; children, Cadence Morin, Trustess Morin, Anneleise Morin, Dreamys Morin and Breezon Morin; sisters, Denise (Floyd) Bjergaard, Norma Littleghost and Michelle Thomas; adopted brothers, Eric BuckElk and Bernard BuckElk; adopted mom, Catalina Herman; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by; her mother, Sharon; sisters, Kari Ann Thomas and Faye Lee Thomas; grandparents, Winifred and Richard Thomas, Patrick Sherman and Marie Lohnes; uncles, Milton, Timothy and Mike Thomas; aunts, Cheryl Keo and Janice Belgarde; cousins, Donald “SunDuck” Belgarde Jr.; adopted brother, Lenny RedTomahawk; and other close relatives and friends. Active Casket Bearers will be: Chad Keo, Clint Keo, Xander Thomas, Skye Thomas, Larry Campbell, Brian Alberts, Cadence Morin. Honorary Bearers: Kiara Brown, Bernard BuckElk, Eric BuckElk, Trisha Adams, Tioga WhiteTail and family, Catalina Herman and family, Cora Whiteman and family, Dave Lohnes, Dolly Azure and family, Cathy Redroad, Dana Lohnes, Pam Lohnes, Jeannie Cavanaugh and family, Cha Cavanaugh and family, Debbie Adams, Clarence Houle, Theresa “Tree” Cavanaugh and family, Patience Brown, Stephen Brown and adopted daughters LaShaye Cavanaugh, Chayanne Charboneau and Iris Cavanaugh.