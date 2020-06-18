Justin Eddy, a Hickman High School student, will be the state FFA president for 2020-21, the organization announced as part of the activities at its annual state convention, which is being held online.

Eddy is president of the Columbia FFA chapter and an area president as well. He has engaged in supervised agriculture programs with a Christmas tree farm, a lawn care service and Eddy trains, shows and sells American Quarter Horses.

In addition to his leadership roles, Eddy has competed on a wining state and national horse evaluation and selection career development team, at the state level on FFA knowledge and in several speaking contests, winning the Missouri Quarter Horse Fall Speaking contest.

Outside of FFA, Eddy is a member of his high school's speech and debate team, cross country team and band.

His parents are Joe and Kelly Eddy.

The convention also named the Ashland FFA Chapter as the Premier Chapter in Strengthening Agriculture and the Centralia FFA Chapter as the Premier Chapter in Building Communities.

Several Columbia residents received honorary FFA degrees for their contributions. They are Ralph and Mary Ann Gates, owners of Prairie Grove Shotgun Sports; Logan Demisch, an assistant receiving/yard manager at Menards and Chris Barron, a technology supervisor for the University of Missouri.