According to the Newton County Health Department in Neosho, there has been a large increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19. Cases are located throughout Newton County with many cases within the city limits of Neosho.

On Friday, there were 157 lab confirmed COVID-19 cases with 108 of those currently in isolation and three hospitalized. 47 have been released from isolation and to date, two have died.

A total of 310 contacts of those with coronavirus have been quarantined and the health department is currently following 209 individuals with 95 released from quarantine.

In a press release on Friday, the Newton County Health Department said: "It is important to remember to still practice social distancing and please wear a mask or facial coverings when in public. DO NOT go to work or any place when sick. Remember that symptoms can range from mild/moderate to severe. Even with mild symptoms, you can still pass the virus to someone else who can become very ill. We must all practice personal responsibility to keep each other safe. Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, do not touch your mouth, eyes, or nose. Please wash your hands frequently.

The Newton County Health Department is working with Missouri Department of Health investigating each case to determine any close contacts. If you are ill, you will be told to isolate and if you are named as a close contact, you will be asked to quarantine for 14 days past last exposure. We must all work together to keep each safe and healthy."

The Neosho Daily News will continue to update the numbers and situation as information is made available.