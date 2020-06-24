



Co-Mo Connect, an internet service provider powerd by the Co-Mo Electric Cooperative, recently donated just over $1,700 to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri’s Buddy Pack program.

The Buddy Pack program is designed to provide food to children who rely on free or reduced-price lunches during the school year, according to a news release. At elementary schools, buddy packs are bags that contain two ready-to-eat entrees, a fruit cup, cereal with shelf-stable milk and a nutritional bar. Peanut butter is provided monthly. At upper-level schools, food is discreetly distributed through school pantries.

Funds came from Co-Mo employee payroll contributions and a charitable program to CoBank called Sharing Success. The CoBank program matched the cooperative’s contribution.

"One of our founding principles is ’Concern for Community,’ and for us, that concern is genuine, even more so when it comes to children," Co-Mo CEO Aaron Bradshaw said in the release. "We are thankful for the generosity of our employees and the CoBank Sharing Success Program."