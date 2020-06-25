A woman who’s departure from a Columbia hotel early Wednesday generated an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert has been found safe.

The alert was issued early Thursday morning for Barbara A. Schwebach, 72, by the Macon County Sheriff's Office through the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Before she was found safe, Schwebach was last seen about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday leaving the La Quinta Inn, 2500 I-70 Drive SW, on foot. Schwebach was at the hotel after being discharged early that morning from a Columbia medical facility.