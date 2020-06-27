Local government offices will be closed on Friday in observance of Independence Day.

Columbia will close city hall and Go COMO bus service will not operate on the holiday. Parking meter and garage regulations will not be enforced, the city wrote in a news release.

Boone County offices will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

Columbia residential trash collection will occur Friday, but recycling will not be collected all week due to staffing issues. The landfill will be closed on Saturday.

The Activity and Recreation Center at 1701 W. Ash St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and rec swim will be available from noon to 2:30 p.m. Albert-Oakland and Douglass Family Aquatic Centers will be open for normal hours Saturday, the release reads.

Police and fire department offices will be closed, but all other emergency services will be accessible.

Visit CoMo.gov/Utilities for information on emergencies related to Water & Light, Sewer and Stormwater.