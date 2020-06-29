It's first for a graduating class at Neosho High School - the Class of 2020 will receive their diplomas in what the district is calling a Senior Graduation Drive Through Event on Friday, July 17 at Neosho High School. The decision was made due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area. The event is planned to take place from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. that evening.

The plans calls for the graduating seniors to will enter using the north entrance in front of the school. At that time, students will give their name and be released to drive to a stage area, which will be located in front of the main entrance of NHS. There will be a stage as well as a backdrop and school staff members will be on hand to hand each graduate their diploma.

Family members in the vehicle will be allowed to get out to take photos of their student. There will also be a professional photographer on hand. After pictures are taken, the graduates and their guests will exit the event to the south.

KNEO Radio may be doing a radio live stream and possibly a live broadcast of the event.

Since students could not return after Spring Break due to the Coronavirus, seniors missed out on all the normal events and activities.

To provide these, the following events will also be held.

The NHS Junior and Senior Prom will be held on Friday, July 10 from 8-11 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Neosho, just off the southeast corner of the historic downtown Square. The event will be closed to everyone except students who were a NHS junior or senior during the past school year. Tickets, however, will not be required. A DJ will be on hand to provide music

Food vendors on hand will be Bacon Me Crazy and Henderson's Handmade Ice Cream. The meal will be provided by Neosho High School. Sexton Media Group will be set up to take pictures from 7:00 - 8:30. Photos can be ordered through Sexton Media Group. Social distancing requirements outlined by State and Health Department standards must be observed.

The long-time tradition of Painting Senior Hill will continue as it has for decades. NHS Paint The Hill will take place on Friday, July 11 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Senior Hill on Hill Street by Neosho High School. All art work will be approved onsite. If artwork cannot be properly identified or is deemed inappropriate, it will not be approved. All artwork is subject to be painted over at a later date if it is inappropriate.

Location of art work will come on a first come first serve basis. No more than 8 students will be assigned to one section.

Neosho Lowe’s will have the paint for seniors to purchase at a discounted price - $13.00 a gallon. There will also be a Project Graduation Fun Day on the day after graduation. It will take place on Saturday, July 18 at Neosho High School and at the Neosho Municipal Swimming Pool. The exact will be announced closer to the event.Graduates will have the opportunity to win prizes, play outdoor games, and food will be provided for every NHS Senior who attends the event.

Once the outdoor portion of the event is finished at NHS, students will then head up to the Neosho City Pool to swim and have a fun evening as they wrap up their senior year.