Fireworks shows will be held in Phelps and Pulaski county in honor of Independence Day with some minor adjustments from the usual festivities as restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic remain in place.

Here are local fireworks displays to check out over the holiday weekend.



Rolla Lions Club Independence Day Fireworks Show

Rolla Lions Club will hold its fireworks show in Rolla. The club said social distancing will be required per Rolla City Ordinance.

Rolla Lions Club will present the fireworks show at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Parking will be available in Lions Club Park, 1061 S. Bishop Ave., but it is not necessary to be in the park to see the shows. Rolla Lions Club said people will be able to see the fireworks for miles with high altitude bursts.

Rolla Lions Club suggests residents bring lawn chairs and sit in their vehicle or near their vehicle if parking inside Lions Club Park.

The event is free.

St. James Annual Fireworks Show

The St. James annual July 4 fireworks show will be held from 9:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks will be visible above the St. James Water Tower on the north side of Interstate 44 in the Parker Lane area. The public can view the fireworks from Hutcheson Ford, First Assembly of God, First Church of God and the Tourist Information Center.

If you can see the water tower, you will be able to see the fireworks a few hundred feet above them, the St. James Chamber said.

The chamber notes that the St. James Middle School ground cannot be used as a gathering site due to this being the fall out area. Also due to health restrictions in place for the St. James Veteran’s Home, the lawn there cannot be used for gathering.

Fourth of July fireworks spectacular at The Red Shed

The Red Shed is holding its fireworks show Saturday.

Fireworks will begin before dark with some daytime fireworks at The Red Shed Event Center, at 169 Truman St. in Newburg.

Sparklers will be provided to kids with adult supervision. The Red Shed said community members should not show up too early since there will be private event before the fireworks show.

Fort Leonard Wood fireworks show set for Independence Day

Fort Leonard Wood will hold an Independence Day Fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Large group gatherings are discouraged and attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing.

The fireworks will also be live-streamed on the Fort Leonard Wood Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortleonardwoodmissouri.

Synchronized music for the fireworks show will be broadcast on radio station KFBD at 97.9 FM.

Department of Defense ID card holders may view the fireworks from the parking lots at the United Service Organizations building, Nutter Field House, the Main Post Chapel, the Rec Plex, the Post Exchange, Baker Theater, Abrams Theater, Bldg. 470 along Replacement Avenue, Daughterty Bowling Center and along the roadside at Gammon Field.

Constitution Avenue will be closed to through traffic from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.