The Missouri Department of Conservation will present an online tour of the pond at Burr Oak Woods at 2 p.m. July 14. The deadline to register for this program is July 9.

Staff will explain what animals and plants live in the pond and what role each plays in the ecosystem. Staff will also suggest fun things to do at the pond such as fishing and observing aquatic life.

To enjoy this virtual tour, register by July 9. Registration is done by providing an active email address at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z8c. On July 10, registered participants will receive an email link that will allow them to join the program on July 14.

– Examiner staff