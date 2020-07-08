As the summer temperatures soar, you have likely noticed that some of your trees and bushes are being devoured by green and metallic-looking beetles. They seem to be everywhere and they turn a beautiful plant into a skeleton in a matter of days.

These beetles are going to drive you nuts, and you will likely lose any battle against them, but if you understand them a little more you may be able to make their damage not quite as devastating.

Why now?

The Japanese Beetle destruction is rather new. This is because the Japanese Beetle is yet another one of the many invasive species that are not supposed to be here at all. They are only native to Japan. In 1912 a shipment of iris plants was shipped over to a nursery on the East Coast. Shortly afterwards, the nursery noticed that their plants were being eaten by this new pest. By 1916, the surrounding communities tried hard to contain the invasive species infestation, but it took too much time and money and it failed. They have been moving west ever since.

How does Japan control them?

They don’t. Remember, this beetle is native to Japan so it has been part of a balanced ecosystem for millions of years. The balanced ecosystem has the following controls:

Some plants in Japan have developed chemicals that the beetles do not like.Parasitic wasps in Japan lay their eggs on the beetles and their young then eat the beetle.Japan only has certain areas suitable for the beetle to lay eggs.

Ecosystems in the United States do not enjoy any of the things that help control Japanese Beetles in Japan. Our plants did not evolve with these beetles so they didn’t build up any defenses, we don’t have the specific parasitic wasps that kill these beetles and we have plenty of areas suitable for these beetles to lay eggs.

They love your lawns

Japanese Beetles do not start their lives as beetles. Adult beetles mate and the female lays eggs in the soil. The eggs hatch into larvae and develop into white grubs. These grubs spend all fall, winter and spring feeding on the roots of your lawn. This creates dead patches in your lawn because the lawn can no longer tap moisture deeper in the soil.

This is where we have made things worse. Japanese Beetles love well-watered lawns. In Japan, there is not as much emphasis on maintaining turf lawns. So, as you water your lawn more to get rid of those dead spots, the Japanese Beetles are thanking you by laying more and more eggs.

Beetle buffet pheromones

When the summer heat hits, the Japanese Beetles come out of the ground. But not all of them. The first beetles that come out act as scouts. When the scouts find a good source of food (your plants) they start to produce and release chemical pheromones. This attracts entire populations of new eaters who can quickly destroy your plants. For this reason, any Japanese Beetles you can remove early in summer will provide much greater success.

Japanese Beetle trap bags

Don’t do it! Japanese Beetle traps are quite cheap and they are very effective for trapping and killing these invasive pests. The bags have a chemical in them that is just like the feeding pheromone. The problem is that the pheromone is so effective that it will actually attract far more Japanese Beetles to your yard than you would have ever had in the first place. Yes, it will kill a bunch but there will be far more that don’t go into the bag and go to your plants instead.

However, if you happen to have a pond on your property, people have found that modifying the bag traps so that the beetles fall into the water and become fish food has proved very effective because the fish love them. For the rest of us, get that soapy bucket of water and start collecting. Good news is that the adult life span is short and they will be gone soon.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.