A wreck on Highway 5 at Route J Wednesday afternoon in Morgan County resulted in a pair of injuries.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates that Deloyce Fipps, 52, of Versailles, attempted to negotiate a left turn with her 1998 Chevrolet C1500 in front of a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country being driven by 87-year-old George Roemer of Sunrise Beach and Roemer was forced to take evasive action. The result was a crash in the northbound lane that left Roemer with serious injuries and Fipps with moderate injuries. Both drivers were transported to Lake Regional Hospital via Mid Mo EMS and were reported to be wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

Both vehicles were reported to be totaled and were towed from the scene.