CVS Pharmacy has opened two new pharmacies located in Schnucks stores in the Columbia area, part of a three state rebranding that includes 98 locations.

The openings in Columbia coincide with the openings in other locations in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana as part of a rebrand of Schnuck Markets Inc.’s retail and specialty pharmacy businesses, according to a news release.

Pharmacy customers in Schnucks will now have access to programs that feature the CVS Pharmacy app which allows patients to be notified when prescriptions are ready for pick-up and order refills digitally, the release reads.

Medication management will also be simplified for patients with multiple prescriptions through a schedule that provides a picture of the patient’s prescriptions all in one place, when to take it and how much to take in each dose.