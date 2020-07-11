Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence farmers market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100-mile radius. Plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items

Blue Springs farmers market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main streets, downtown Blue Springs. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk-through visit.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday: Noon - 5 p.m., Monday: Closed.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766, remains open with outdoor trails which are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

MONDAY

Noon Yoga: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Relax while toning and strengthening. Bring a mat and water to class. Sessions last one month. The cost is $24 per session or $3 for a drop-in class.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Challenge yourself, get great whole-body benefits from this fast-paced program. You choose high or low impact. Sessions last one month. Cost is $24 per session or $3 per drop-in class.

Barre Fusion: 6:15 to 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. This class combines ballet and dance techniques with yoga postures and cardio training to create a total-body workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $24 per session or $3 per drop-in class.

Zumba Toning: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This class combines Zumba with body sculpting moves using light hand weights. Sessions are one month and cost $28 or $12 per session (2 days per week or 1 day per week) or $3.50 per drop-in class.

Turbo Kick Live: 7:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This class combines kickboxing with high-intensity interval training for high calorie burn. Sessions are one month and cost $12 per session or $3 per drop-in class.

TUESDAY

Body Blast: 6:15 to 7 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This is a full-body workout using weights to build muscular strength and endurance. Sessions are one month long. The cost is $24 per session or $3 for a drop-in session.

Yoga Sculpt: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Basic Pilates and Yoga movements combined with light weights. Bring a mat and water. Sessions are one month and cost $28 per session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Ladies That Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This class is 6 weeks and teaches women the proper weightlifting techniques using machines and free weights. A 6-week session costs $55 or $5 for a drop-in class.

Noon TRX Bootcamp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Achieve whole-body benefits from this fast-paced program. You chose high or low impact. Sessions are one month and cost $24 or $3 for a drop-in class.

Extreme Bootcamp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This is a fast-paced program providing great whole-body results. You choose high or low intensity. Sessions last one month and cost $24 per month for 2 classes or $36 per month for 3 classes weekly. Drop-in classes cost $3.

Yoga: 6 to 7 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Sessions are one month and cost $24 for a session or $3 for a drop-in class.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, and core stability. Straps, buckles and grips are used to allow students to work against their own body weight. Sessions are one month and cost $28 per session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Beginner’s Yoga: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Begin your yoga practice off learning the basics. Reduce stress through movement in this 6 week class. Bring a mat and water. The full session costs $12 or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This program includes intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water. Sessions are one month and cost $28 for a session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.