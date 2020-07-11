A Kansas man was seriously injured Friday afternoon when he was ejected from a jetski at the 33.5-mile marker on the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that 41-year-old Michael Ostmeyer of Gardner, Kan. struck a large wake heading south in his 2005 Seadoo, which ejected him and caused him to land back on the watercraft before being ejected again. Ostmeyer was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital to treat his injuries and was reported to be wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

There was no damage to the Seadoo, which was driven from the scene.